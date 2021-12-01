Citi’s institutional businesses in Taiwan continue strong trajectory in corporate client advisory in 2021

Staff writer





Clients of Citibank Taiwan Ltd (台灣花旗) have had one of their busiest years, as the bank’s institutional businesses supported them across capital raising, merger and acquisitions (M&As) and trade, among other areas.

Citi remains optimistic that clients would continue to drive growth across its institutional franchise, given the momentum and aspirations of local companies.

Over the past couple of years, Citi has been an adviser on five Taiwan-related M&As, which included industries such as technology, retail sales, renewable energy and financial services. The transactions were transformational, making the companies global leaders in their industries.

Christie Chang, head of banking, capital markets and advisory at Citibank Taiwan Ltd and chair of Asia-Pacific Corporate Banking, is shown in an undated photograph. Photo courtesy of Citibank Taiwan Ltd

This year, Citi has used pre-initial public offering placements, block trades, convertible and exchangeable bonds, and US dollar bond issuances to raise billions of dollars across the local and global capital markets for Taiwanese corporations.

“Taiwan is home to many world-class companies and we are committed to supporting their ambitions. There is a massive transformation happening across all industries and with a global network, this has helped sharpen Citi’s dialogue with clients in Taiwan, as they increasingly want a regional and global perspective,” said Christie Chang (張聖心), head of banking, capital markets and advisory at Citibank Taiwan and chair of Asia-Pacific Corporate Banking.

Citibank Taiwan has seen solid growth in its local corporate banking business as it supports the domestic and international banking needs of companies, whose supply chains are evolving further.

The bank’s local and regional networks connect Taiwanese corporations to the rest of Asia, while Citigroup connects them to a global network of 160 markets.

Some of the bank’s inflows that have grown the most this year have been across trade corridors involving Taiwan.

This year, outflows from Taiwan to India have increased nearly 50 percent, while outflows from Taiwan to ASEAN members have risen about 20 percent, as firms continue to diversify their supply chains.

The bank has also seen steady growth in inflows to Taiwan, too, most notably from companies in Australia, India and Japan.