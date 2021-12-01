MediaTek Inc (聯發科) is to continue investing in the development of low-power technologies to maintain its leading position in the industry over the next 10 years, the Hsinchu-based chip designer said yesterday.
This year, it would allocate US$3.3 billion to the research and development of technologies related to high-performance computing, low power and advanced chip packaging, MediaTek said.
The investment is part of the chip designer’s efforts to enhance its technological capabilities and boost revenue. MediaTek aims to expand revenue by about 15 percent over the next three years from an estimated US$17 billion this year.
Photo courtesy of MediaTek Inc
“We are definitely out in front of rivals in offering low-power technologies,” MediaTek chairman Tsai Ming-kai (蔡明介) told reporters on the sidelines of an awards ceremony for an annual technology contest that it organizes in Taipei.
“We will continue to beat out our rivals for the next 10 years,” Tsai added.
MediaTek said that its Dimensity 9000, a 5G system-on-a-chip (SoC), demonstrates the lead it has in low-power technology.
A new SoC is to be produced using Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (台積電) advanced 4-nanometer process technology.
MediaTek said that it has captured about 40 percent of the 5G Android-based smartphone market, beating out long-term rival Qualcomm Inc.
MediaTek said that it has the capacity to scale its low-power applications for technologies from mobile computing to Wi-Fi into more than 2 billion low-power connected devices per year.
The number would soon increase to 3 billion, it added.
The company does not plan to expand into the so-called third-generation market, or compound semiconductor chip market, but it has invested in a third-generation semiconductor company to better understand the market trend, especially electric vehicles, Tsai said.
