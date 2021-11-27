The Japanese government yesterday approved ￥774 billion (US$6.8 billion) in funding for domestic semiconductor investment, backing up Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s commitment to make the nation a major global provider of essential computer chips.
The package, part of an extra budget for this fiscal year that the Cabinet approved yesterday, consists of three parts: ￥617 billion to fund domestic investment into cutting-edge chip manufacturing production capacity, ￥47 billion for legacy production such as analog chips and power management parts, and ￥110 billion for the research and development of next-generation silicon.
Tokyo is to spend part of the ￥617 billion package on a planned Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co-Sony Group Corp plant in Kumamoto Prefecture.
While the Japanese Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry has not elaborated on the exact amount that is to be used for the project, it has said it would pay “up to half” of the total investment needed for a project in this category.
For legacy chip production, aid for up to one-third of the total capital expenditure would be provided, the ministry said.
The approved budget is just the beginning of increased investment in the sector, with Japan’s ruling party and government making it a priority to support companies beefing up semiconductor production.
Taiwan is to start producing geothermal energy on a commercial scale for the first time in nearly 30 years tomorrow, when an Yilan County facility begins operations. The 4.2 megawatt Cingshuei Geothermal Power Plant in Datong Township (大同) — the first privately built geothermal power plant in Taiwan — was granted commercial license by the Bureau of Energy on Oct. 27, county authorities told the Central News Agency on Tuesday. Lin Kun-wei (林坤緯), a section head at the Yilan Business and Tourism Department, said that the facility would generate up to 3,150 kilowatts per hour, which could meet the demand of up
JPMorgan Chase & Co chief executive officer Jamie Dimon on Tuesday quipped that his company is likely to outlast the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), while reiterating the bank’s commitment to the country in wide-ranging comments that also touched on Taiwan, free speech and former US president Donald Trump. “We hope to be there [in China] for a long time,” Dimon told a panel discussion at the Boston College Chief Executives Club. Relaying a “joke” he made during a recent visit to Hong Kong, he said “The communist party is celebrating its 100th year. So is JPMorgan. And I’ll make you a
Zero emissions and, soon, zero crew: The world’s first fully electric autonomous cargo vessel was unveiled in Norway, a small but promising step toward reducing the maritime industry’s climate footprint. By shipping up to 120 containers of fertilizer from a plant in the southeastern town of Porsgrunn to Brevik’s port 12km away, the much-delayed Yara Birkeland, shown off to the media on Friday, would eliminate the need for about 40,000 truck journeys a year that are now fueled by polluting diesel. “Of course, there have been difficulties and setbacks, but then it feels even more rewarding to stand here today in front
The Kaohsiung City Government yesterday said it would impose a property hoarding tax as it is seeking to contain speculation in the real-estate market, calling recent price increases “abnormal.” The announcement came in support of the Ministry of Finance’s call for local governments to levy a high tax rate on people with more than one property. Ministry officials on Tuesday discussed strategies to rein in speculation with the nation’s six special municipalities, as well as the Hsinchu city and county governments. About 84,000 out of 1.06 million housing units in Kaohsiung are not residential property, the city government said in a