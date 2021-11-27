Ginko International Co (金可國際), the nation’s biggest maker of contact lenses, yesterday said that its board of directors approved a takeover bid of NT$27.18 billion (US$976.43 million) by Glamor Vision Ltd and its subsidiary Glamor International Ltd.
The Glamor offer was to buy all 97.07 million Ginko shares for NT$280 each, Ginko said in statement submitted to the Taiwan Stock Exchange.
That represents a premium of 38.61 percent compared with Ginko’s closing price of NT$202 on Thursday.
After the transaction, Ginko would become a private company, with all shares delisted from Taipei Exchange, the statement said.
The firm’s global headquarters in Taichung and its China headquarters in Shanghai would continue to operate as usual, it said.
All factories, product development and distribution networks would remain unchanged, it said.
The deal is expected to be completed on May 26, it said.
The sale is to enhance Ginko’s operating efficiency and competitiveness, the statement said.
The deal with Glamor would give Ginko greater flexibility to form its development strategies and expand its global footprint, Ginko said, adding that it would allow it to leverage Glamor Vision owner Baring Private Equity Asia’s (霸菱亞洲投資) strength in global expansion experience and expertise.
Ginko sells contact lenses under the Deesse, Timido, Kukka, Eye Secret and Syreni brands, along with the Hydron (海昌) and Horien (海儷恩) brands.
It is the biggest contact lens supplier in Taiwan and China, with a 22 percent share in China last year.
Ginko’s parent, Formosa Optical Technology Co (寶島科), yesterday said it would swap the 18.39 percent stake of Ginko owned by its subsidiary New Path International Co for Glamor shares.
Ginko’s net profit expanded 24.81 percent annually to NT$787.75 million in the first three quarters of this year, compared with NT$631.15 million in the same period last year.
Earnings per share climbed to NT$8.11 from NT$6.5. Revenue surged about 30 percent year-on-year to NT$6.43 billion in the first three quarters, from NT$4.95 billion in the same period last year.
Taiwan is to start producing geothermal energy on a commercial scale for the first time in nearly 30 years tomorrow, when an Yilan County facility begins operations. The 4.2 megawatt Cingshuei Geothermal Power Plant in Datong Township (大同) — the first privately built geothermal power plant in Taiwan — was granted commercial license by the Bureau of Energy on Oct. 27, county authorities told the Central News Agency on Tuesday. Lin Kun-wei (林坤緯), a section head at the Yilan Business and Tourism Department, said that the facility would generate up to 3,150 kilowatts per hour, which could meet the demand of up
JPMorgan Chase & Co chief executive officer Jamie Dimon on Tuesday quipped that his company is likely to outlast the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), while reiterating the bank’s commitment to the country in wide-ranging comments that also touched on Taiwan, free speech and former US president Donald Trump. “We hope to be there [in China] for a long time,” Dimon told a panel discussion at the Boston College Chief Executives Club. Relaying a “joke” he made during a recent visit to Hong Kong, he said “The communist party is celebrating its 100th year. So is JPMorgan. And I’ll make you a
Zero emissions and, soon, zero crew: The world’s first fully electric autonomous cargo vessel was unveiled in Norway, a small but promising step toward reducing the maritime industry’s climate footprint. By shipping up to 120 containers of fertilizer from a plant in the southeastern town of Porsgrunn to Brevik’s port 12km away, the much-delayed Yara Birkeland, shown off to the media on Friday, would eliminate the need for about 40,000 truck journeys a year that are now fueled by polluting diesel. “Of course, there have been difficulties and setbacks, but then it feels even more rewarding to stand here today in front
The Kaohsiung City Government yesterday said it would impose a property hoarding tax as it is seeking to contain speculation in the real-estate market, calling recent price increases “abnormal.” The announcement came in support of the Ministry of Finance’s call for local governments to levy a high tax rate on people with more than one property. Ministry officials on Tuesday discussed strategies to rein in speculation with the nation’s six special municipalities, as well as the Hsinchu city and county governments. About 84,000 out of 1.06 million housing units in Kaohsiung are not residential property, the city government said in a