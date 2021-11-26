The European Chamber of Commerce Taiwan (ECCT) yesterday urged the government to speed up energy transformation, attract and retain talent, and enhance conditions for developing innovative technologies.
Taiwan has navigated the COVID-19 pandemic well, and the economy has benefited from the acceleration of digitalization and a shift to remote working, but the nation needs a different strategy now, said the chamber, which released its annual position yesterday.
“While other countries are opening up, Taiwan’s continued isolation risks leaving it behind in the contest for international talent, trade and investment,” ECCT chairman Henry Chang (張瀚書) said.
Photo courtesy of Taoyuan International Airport Corp
Border restrictions should be phased out gradually, starting with a pathway for business-critical positions rather than a case-by-case review process, the chamber said.
The government should establish clear entry criteria to allow businesses to sustain their operations and facilitate talent flow, it said.
Taiwan was seen as a relatively safe haven during the pandemic, which helped attract overseas Taiwanese and foreign talent to Taiwan, it said, adding that this advantage would soon be gone.
Changes in Taiwan’s labor laws could help by exempting remote workers from the requirement to record working hours and attendance records, and create a new category of workers that is neither an employee nor an independent contractor, the paper said.
Authorities should also lower thresholds for the Employment Gold Card scheme, grant three-year work permits to all qualified foreign professionals and introduce 90-day business visas for foreign professionals, rather than requiring them to go through the lengthy process of applying for a work permit, it said.
In addition, the ECCT welcomed the government’s commitment to a net-zero target by 2050 and advised it to develop a roadmap for energy transformation in collaboration with all stakeholders.
Currently, government agencies operate in silos without due consideration of the big picture and how their actions might hamper those of others, the chamber said.
“Cross-ministerial leadership and coordination are essential to ensure a smooth energy transformation,” it said.
The roadmap should adopt concrete annual targets for the power sector, industry, mobility and buildings, the chamber said.
Taiwan also boasts some of the world’s best conditions for developing wind and solar energy, but progress toward tapping both sources has been slow, owing to local content requirements and red tape, it said.
Authorities should stop adding to already tough-to-meet local content requirements, and instead streamline procedures for renewable energy projects, it said.
BAOGAO SCIENCE PARK: In its effort to create ‘the Android of electric vehicles,’ the electronics company is set to create 1,000 new jobs in its latest investment Taiwan-based manufacturing giant Hon Hai Industry Precision Co (鴻海精密) is to establish a semiconductor design center in a “smart” industrial park in New Taipei City as part of its effort to develop electric vehicles (EV). Hon Hai, also known as Foxconn (富士康) globally, said it plans to open a semiconductor design center in the Baogao Science and Intellectual Park in the city’s Sindian District (新店) to develop software used in self-driving, smart connectivity and smart cabins for EV production. The iPhone assembler said it would hire 250 software engineers for the semiconductor design center in the initial phase of its three-year 1,000-person
Taiwan is to start producing geothermal energy on a commercial scale for the first time in nearly 30 years tomorrow, when an Yilan County facility begins operations. The 4.2 megawatt Cingshuei Geothermal Power Plant in Datong Township (大同) — the first privately built geothermal power plant in Taiwan — was granted commercial license by the Bureau of Energy on Oct. 27, county authorities told the Central News Agency on Tuesday. Lin Kun-wei (林坤緯), a section head at the Yilan Business and Tourism Department, said that the facility would generate up to 3,150 kilowatts per hour, which could meet the demand of up
BUDGET PRESSURES: The chipmaker said it prefers to focus on the strong demand for 8-inch wafer supply expansion given unknowns in the 12-inch market Vanguard International Semiconductor Corp (世界先進), a supplier of display driver ICs and power management chips, yesterday said it would not join the enthusiasm for global 12-inch capacity expansion, given budget pressures and overcapacity risks. The Hsinchu-based chipmaker said that it is expanding capacity to catch up with demand by prioritizing 8-inch wafer capacity at its Fab 3 in Taiwan. The fab will add 24,000 wafers to its existing capacity by the end of next year, it said. Additionally, its newly acquired Fab 5 will be ready for deployment in the spring next year for further increases in 8-inch wafer supply, it
Zero emissions and, soon, zero crew: The world’s first fully electric autonomous cargo vessel was unveiled in Norway, a small but promising step toward reducing the maritime industry’s climate footprint. By shipping up to 120 containers of fertilizer from a plant in the southeastern town of Porsgrunn to Brevik’s port 12km away, the much-delayed Yara Birkeland, shown off to the media on Friday, would eliminate the need for about 40,000 truck journeys a year that are now fueled by polluting diesel. “Of course, there have been difficulties and setbacks, but then it feels even more rewarding to stand here today in front