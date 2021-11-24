The resilience of the semiconductor supply chain was at the top of the agenda yesterday at the second Economic Prosperity Partnership Dialogue between representatives from Taiwan and the US.
Other topics discussed included public health, green energy, the digital economy, 5G network security, and science and technology, the Ministry of Economic Affairs said.
Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua (王美花) and Minister of Science and Technology Wu Tsung-tsong (吳政忠) represented Taiwan via videoconference from Taipei, while US Undersecretary of State for Economic Growth, Energy and the Environment Jose Fernandez spoke from Washington.
Photo courtesy of the Ministry of Economic Affairs
The dialogue was conducted under the auspices of the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) and the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office (TECRO) in the US.
Wang told reporters after the meeting that both delegations spoke about Lithuania, with both sides agreeing that no country should be a target of economic coercion.
Lithuania has faced economic pressure from China over Vilnius’ decision to allow the use of “Taiwanese” in the name of the representative office opened in Lithuania last week.
Taiwan and the US have resolved to continue to deepen cooperation across the full spectrum of economic and commercial issues, intending to convene a Digital Economy Forum next year, the AIT said.
The first in-person Science and Technology meeting under the AIT-TECRO Science and Technology Agreement is expected to be convened in Taipei next year, the AIT said.
The two entities also intend to establish a business advisory group comprised of members chosen by both sides to provide recommendations on ways to enhance economic and commercial ties, AIT said.
The first Economic Prosperity Partnership Dialogue was in November last year to advance cooperation on a broad range of issues and forge closer economic and commercial ties between Taiwan and the US.
