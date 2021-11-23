Telecom Italia SpA (TIM) on Sunday confirmed that it had received a “friendly,” non-binding expression of interest by US private equity fund KKR & Co that values the Italian operator at about 10.8 billion euros (US$12.2 billion).
An emergency meeting of TIM’s board of directors was called to discuss “a possible public tender offer for the entire share capital of the company” offering an initial 0.505 euros a share, the firm said in a statement afterward.
On Friday, TIM shares closed at about 0.35 euros.
It said the proposal, aimed at the “delisting” of the company, was subject to about four weeks of due diligence and would only go ahead with the backing of the holders of least 51 percent of both ordinary and savings shares.
It would also require clearance by Italian government stakeholders, as TIM’s network is considered a national strategic asset.
“The indication of interest was qualified by KKR as ‘friendly’ and aims at obtaining approval by TIM’s directors and support by the company’s management,” the statement said.
KKR already has a 37.5 percent stake in FiberCop SpA, a joint venture with TIM and Italian Internet provider Fastweb SpA to provide fiber optic broadband across Italy.
The takeover proposal comes amid news reports that shareholders — the largest of which is France’s Vivendi SA — are putting pressure on TIM’s top management following disappointing recent results.
A spokesman for Vivendi had earlier denied that it was in discussions with any funds, including CVC Capital Partners Ltd, which had also been named in speculation about TIM’s future.
“Vivendi is a long-term investor in Telecom Italia and has been so since the beginning. Vivendi denies strongly having had any discussions with any funds, and more specifically with CVC,” he said.
“Vivendi reiterates its desire and willingness to work alongside Italian authorities and public institutions for the long-term success of TIM,” he added.
COMPETITIVE EDGE: MediaTek vice chairman and chief executive officer Rick Tsai said 3-nanometer technology is next and the firm would ‘work closely with TSMC’ MediaTek Inc (聯發科) yesterday said it would adopt next-generation 3-nanometer technology developed by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) for its new chips in a bid to consolidate its competitive edge. The Hsinchu-based chip designer’s remarks came after speculation that Apple Inc might stick to 5-nanometer, rather than adopting TSMC’s 3-nanometer technology for its new iPhone series next year, due to unknown production problems. TSMC has said that it is on track to increase production of 3-nanometer chips in the second half of next year. MediaTek’s strategy is to enhance its competitiveness by collaborating with its major foundry partner, TSMC, a company executive
Taiwan is to start producing geothermal energy on a commercial scale for the first time in nearly 30 years tomorrow, when an Yilan County facility begins operations. The 4.2 megawatt Cingshuei Geothermal Power Plant in Datong Township (大同) — the first privately built geothermal power plant in Taiwan — was granted commercial license by the Bureau of Energy on Oct. 27, county authorities told the Central News Agency on Tuesday. Lin Kun-wei (林坤緯), a section head at the Yilan Business and Tourism Department, said that the facility would generate up to 3,150 kilowatts per hour, which could meet the demand of up
A consortium led by Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (阿里巴巴) has emerged as the frontrunner to take over Tsinghua Unigroup Co (清華紫光), a deal that could fetch more than 50 billion yuan (US$7.8 billion) to help keep China’s indebted chip champion afloat. The Chinese government is leaning toward the Alibaba-led offer given the e-commerce giant’s financial heft and the potential synergies with its own cloud and semiconductor business, people familiar with the matter said. The consortium, which includes funds backed by the Zhejiang Provincial Government, is edging out several competitors for Beijing-based Unigroup, several other people said, asking not to be identified as
QUARANTINE HURDLE: The move comes after Hong Kong said that it would mull tougher rules after Cathay Pacific Airways cargo pilots tested positive for COVID-19 FedEx Corp yesterday said that it is to shut its crew base in Hong Kong, the world’s busiest international cargo hub, and relocate its pilots as the territory considers stricter measures on flight crew amid the COVID-19 pandemic. While the crew base is to close, FedEx is to continue to operate in Hong Kong, because it is a vital part of its Asia-Pacific and global network, the US company said in an e-mailed statement. The company said that it is providing support for the relocation process of crew members, without providing further details. FedEx’s move comes after Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam