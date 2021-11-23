Taiwan Business Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA





EQUITIES

Foreigners buy NT$30.78bn

Foreign investors last week bought a net NT$30.78 billion (US$1.11 billion) of local shares after buying a net NT$30.69 billion the previous week, the Taiwan Stock Exchange said in a statement yesterday. As of Friday, foreign investors had sold an accumulated NT$479.48 billion of local shares since the beginning of the year, it said. Last week, the top three shares bought by foreign investors were Tatung Co (大同), Innolux Corp (群創) and AU Optronics Corp (友達光電), while the top three sold were China Steel Corp (中鋼), Compal Electronics Inc (仁寶電腦) and Taiwan Business Bank (台灣企銀), the exchange said. As of Friday last week, the market capitalization of shares held by foreign investors was NT$24.05 trillion, or 43.93 percent of total market capitalization, it said.

TECHNOLOGY

Appier starts hiring push

Artificial intelligence (AI) solution provider Appier Inc (沛星互動科技) has launched a campaign to recruit about 100 employees in a wide range of areas, including software engineering, product management, data science, analysis and marketing. In a statement released on Friday, Appier said it would hold recruitment events on university campuses to familiarize student applicants with the company’s culture and work requirements. By expanding its employment size, the company is determined to continue contributing to Taiwan’s industrial transformation, technology upgrades and talent cultivation, Appier said. The company offers a platform to facilitate real-time bidding and programmatic media buying, while providing AI, data and cross-screen targeting solutions.

BANKING

Standard offers US$2bn SLL

Standard Chartered Bank (Taiwan) Ltd (渣打國際商業銀行) is to offer a sustainability-linked loan (SLL) of US$2 billion to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the largest such loan in Taiwan and the biggest the bank has ever provided, it said on Thursday. Standard Chartered said it would cut the lending rates if TSMC has a good sustainability performance such as by reducing its greenhouse gas emissions, and water and air pollution, as well as increase its use of renewable energy. DBS Bank Taiwan (星展台灣) on Thursday also announced it would offer an SLL of 1 billion euros (US$1.13 billion) to TSMC. The lender said it would evaluate whether to cut the lending rates based on TSMC’s performance in green manufacturing, workplace progress, supply chain responsibility, talent cultivation and treatment of minorities, it said.

PHARMACEUTICALS

PharmaEssentia drug cleared

PharmaEssentia Corp (藥華醫藥) received US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for a new drug to treat adults with a rare blood disease, the company said last week. The agency on Nov. 13 approved the drug Besremi (ropeginterferon alfa-2b-njft, P1101) to treat polycythemia vera, a blood cancer that causes the overproduction of red blood cells, the company said. The approval would allow PharmaEssentia to venture into the US market, and the company is preparing to make Besremi available to distributors in the US in the next three to four weeks, it said. The drug had already received orphan drug designation for the treatment of polycythemia vera in the US, the company said. With the FDA approval, PharmaEssentia would have seven years of orphan drug exclusivity in the US market, it added. P1101 has been approved in Taiwan, the EU, Israel, South Korea and Switzerland, the company said.