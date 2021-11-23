EQUITIES
Foreigners buy NT$30.78bn
Foreign investors last week bought a net NT$30.78 billion (US$1.11 billion) of local shares after buying a net NT$30.69 billion the previous week, the Taiwan Stock Exchange said in a statement yesterday. As of Friday, foreign investors had sold an accumulated NT$479.48 billion of local shares since the beginning of the year, it said. Last week, the top three shares bought by foreign investors were Tatung Co (大同), Innolux Corp (群創) and AU Optronics Corp (友達光電), while the top three sold were China Steel Corp (中鋼), Compal Electronics Inc (仁寶電腦) and Taiwan Business Bank (台灣企銀), the exchange said. As of Friday last week, the market capitalization of shares held by foreign investors was NT$24.05 trillion, or 43.93 percent of total market capitalization, it said.
TECHNOLOGY
Appier starts hiring push
Artificial intelligence (AI) solution provider Appier Inc (沛星互動科技) has launched a campaign to recruit about 100 employees in a wide range of areas, including software engineering, product management, data science, analysis and marketing. In a statement released on Friday, Appier said it would hold recruitment events on university campuses to familiarize student applicants with the company’s culture and work requirements. By expanding its employment size, the company is determined to continue contributing to Taiwan’s industrial transformation, technology upgrades and talent cultivation, Appier said. The company offers a platform to facilitate real-time bidding and programmatic media buying, while providing AI, data and cross-screen targeting solutions.
BANKING
Standard offers US$2bn SLL
Standard Chartered Bank (Taiwan) Ltd (渣打國際商業銀行) is to offer a sustainability-linked loan (SLL) of US$2 billion to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the largest such loan in Taiwan and the biggest the bank has ever provided, it said on Thursday. Standard Chartered said it would cut the lending rates if TSMC has a good sustainability performance such as by reducing its greenhouse gas emissions, and water and air pollution, as well as increase its use of renewable energy. DBS Bank Taiwan (星展台灣) on Thursday also announced it would offer an SLL of 1 billion euros (US$1.13 billion) to TSMC. The lender said it would evaluate whether to cut the lending rates based on TSMC’s performance in green manufacturing, workplace progress, supply chain responsibility, talent cultivation and treatment of minorities, it said.
PHARMACEUTICALS
PharmaEssentia drug cleared
PharmaEssentia Corp (藥華醫藥) received US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for a new drug to treat adults with a rare blood disease, the company said last week. The agency on Nov. 13 approved the drug Besremi (ropeginterferon alfa-2b-njft, P1101) to treat polycythemia vera, a blood cancer that causes the overproduction of red blood cells, the company said. The approval would allow PharmaEssentia to venture into the US market, and the company is preparing to make Besremi available to distributors in the US in the next three to four weeks, it said. The drug had already received orphan drug designation for the treatment of polycythemia vera in the US, the company said. With the FDA approval, PharmaEssentia would have seven years of orphan drug exclusivity in the US market, it added. P1101 has been approved in Taiwan, the EU, Israel, South Korea and Switzerland, the company said.
COMPETITIVE EDGE: MediaTek vice chairman and chief executive officer Rick Tsai said 3-nanometer technology is next and the firm would ‘work closely with TSMC’ MediaTek Inc (聯發科) yesterday said it would adopt next-generation 3-nanometer technology developed by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) for its new chips in a bid to consolidate its competitive edge. The Hsinchu-based chip designer’s remarks came after speculation that Apple Inc might stick to 5-nanometer, rather than adopting TSMC’s 3-nanometer technology for its new iPhone series next year, due to unknown production problems. TSMC has said that it is on track to increase production of 3-nanometer chips in the second half of next year. MediaTek’s strategy is to enhance its competitiveness by collaborating with its major foundry partner, TSMC, a company executive
Taiwan is to start producing geothermal energy on a commercial scale for the first time in nearly 30 years tomorrow, when an Yilan County facility begins operations. The 4.2 megawatt Cingshuei Geothermal Power Plant in Datong Township (大同) — the first privately built geothermal power plant in Taiwan — was granted commercial license by the Bureau of Energy on Oct. 27, county authorities told the Central News Agency on Tuesday. Lin Kun-wei (林坤緯), a section head at the Yilan Business and Tourism Department, said that the facility would generate up to 3,150 kilowatts per hour, which could meet the demand of up
A consortium led by Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (阿里巴巴) has emerged as the frontrunner to take over Tsinghua Unigroup Co (清華紫光), a deal that could fetch more than 50 billion yuan (US$7.8 billion) to help keep China’s indebted chip champion afloat. The Chinese government is leaning toward the Alibaba-led offer given the e-commerce giant’s financial heft and the potential synergies with its own cloud and semiconductor business, people familiar with the matter said. The consortium, which includes funds backed by the Zhejiang Provincial Government, is edging out several competitors for Beijing-based Unigroup, several other people said, asking not to be identified as
QUARANTINE HURDLE: The move comes after Hong Kong said that it would mull tougher rules after Cathay Pacific Airways cargo pilots tested positive for COVID-19 FedEx Corp yesterday said that it is to shut its crew base in Hong Kong, the world’s busiest international cargo hub, and relocate its pilots as the territory considers stricter measures on flight crew amid the COVID-19 pandemic. While the crew base is to close, FedEx is to continue to operate in Hong Kong, because it is a vital part of its Asia-Pacific and global network, the US company said in an e-mailed statement. The company said that it is providing support for the relocation process of crew members, without providing further details. FedEx’s move comes after Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam