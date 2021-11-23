FedEx to close its HK crew base

QUARANTINE HURDLE: The move comes after Hong Kong said that it would mull tougher rules after Cathay Pacific Airways cargo pilots tested positive for COVID-19 FedEx Corp yesterday said that it is to shut its crew base in Hong Kong, the world’s busiest international cargo hub, and relocate its pilots as the territory considers stricter measures on flight crew amid the COVID-19 pandemic. While the crew base is to close, FedEx is to continue to operate in Hong Kong, because it is a vital part of its Asia-Pacific and global network, the US company said in an e-mailed statement. The company said that it is providing support for the relocation process of crew members, without providing further details. FedEx’s move comes after Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam