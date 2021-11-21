Hong Kong sank on Friday on an otherwise mixed day for Asian markets, with Chinese ecommerce titan Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (阿里巴巴) tanking more than 10 percent after warning of a weaker outlook.
Alibaba on Thursday said that net profit tumbled 81 percent in the second quarter and revenue grew less than forecast as it was hit by slowing economic growth and a government crackdown on the technology sector.
The firm said income growth over the rest of the fiscal year fell short of expectations, adding that certain factors could further affect results including “changes in laws, regulations and [the] regulatory environment,” such as those related to privacy and data.
The 10.7 percent loss in Alibaba’s Hong Kong stock reflected a more than 11 percent fall in its New York shares and comes after a year that has seen the firm in the crosshairs of Beijing’s regulatory drive to rein in firms it thought were growing too powerful.
With Alibaba a big player on Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index, the market on Friday dropped 1.07 percent to 25,049.97, and lost 1.1 percent on the week.
Other tech firms experienced smaller losses.
In Taiwan, the TAIEX closed down 23.06 points, or 0.13 percent, at 17,818.31, but rose 1.71 percent from a week earlier.
India’s SENSEX lost 0.62 percent to 59,636.01 and 0.47 percent for the week.
However, Tokyo climbed as the government announced plans to inject US$490 billion into the Japanese economy to boost recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Nikkei 225 rose 0.5 percent to 29,745.87, posting a weekly gain of 0.46 percent, while the broader TOPIX increased 0.44 percent to 2,044.53, rising 0.19 percent weekly.
The Shanghai Composite Index rose 1.13 percent to 3,560.37, up 0.6 percent from a week earlier.
South Korea’s KOSPI grew 0.8 percent to 2,971.02, posting a weekly increase of 0.07 percent, while Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was up 0.23 percent at 7,396.5, but dropped 0.63 percent from a week earlier.
Additional reporting by staff writer with CNA
COMPETITIVE EDGE: MediaTek vice chairman and chief executive officer Rick Tsai said 3-nanometer technology is next and the firm would ‘work closely with TSMC’ MediaTek Inc (聯發科) yesterday said it would adopt next-generation 3-nanometer technology developed by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) for its new chips in a bid to consolidate its competitive edge. The Hsinchu-based chip designer’s remarks came after speculation that Apple Inc might stick to 5-nanometer, rather than adopting TSMC’s 3-nanometer technology for its new iPhone series next year, due to unknown production problems. TSMC has said that it is on track to increase production of 3-nanometer chips in the second half of next year. MediaTek’s strategy is to enhance its competitiveness by collaborating with its major foundry partner, TSMC, a company executive
‘CLOSER COOPERATION’: The chipmaker’s joint venture with a subsidiary of Sony would put it in touch with Japanese industry, as well as government and academia A plan by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) to build a fab in Japan in a joint venture with a subsidiary of Sony Group Corp aims to reinforce ties with the Japanese firm, an industry expert said. The plan differs from TSMC’s investments in China and the US, in which the chipmaker holds the entire stake, said Ray Yang (楊瑞臨), a supervisor at the Industrial Technology Research Institute’s (工業技術研究院) Industrial Economics and Knowledge Center. TSMC’s wholly owned investments have prioritized proximity to its clients in the US and China, Yang said during an interview with the Central News Agency. “This time, TSMC
The Japanese government would begin preparing a bill to expand financial aid aimed at increasing local production of semiconductors by domestic and foreign companies, the Yomiuri Shimbun reported yesterday. Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida plans to submit the bill to an ordinary Diet session this year, the daily reported, citing people it did not identify who belong to the administration and ruling party. Global chip shortages in industries ranging from automotive to entertainment have slowed growth in the world economy as it attempts to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (台積電) said earlier this month that it would build
A consortium led by Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (阿里巴巴) has emerged as the frontrunner to take over Tsinghua Unigroup Co (清華紫光), a deal that could fetch more than 50 billion yuan (US$7.8 billion) to help keep China’s indebted chip champion afloat. The Chinese government is leaning toward the Alibaba-led offer given the e-commerce giant’s financial heft and the potential synergies with its own cloud and semiconductor business, people familiar with the matter said. The consortium, which includes funds backed by the Zhejiang Provincial Government, is edging out several competitors for Beijing-based Unigroup, several other people said, asking not to be identified as