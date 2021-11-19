Some of the world’s biggest crude oil buyers yesterday said they are looking at tapping strategic petroleum reserves (SPR) after several sources told Reuters the US had requested a coordinated move to cool global energy prices.
Oil prices are down about 4 percent since Wednesday, as the shock treatment seemed to take effect.
The administration of US President Joe Biden asked big oil buyers, such as China, India and Japan, to consider releasing crude stockpiles, several people familiar with the requests said.
Photo: Reuters
The unusual move comes as Biden, facing midterm elections next year, fends off political pressure over rising pump prices and other consumer costs driven by a rebound in economic activity from lows plumbed early in the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Brent is now under 80 bucks,” said John Driscoll, managing director at consultancy JTD Energy in Singapore. “It’s having a short-term effect on oil markets, it’s probably good for at least a 5 percent correction.”
Brent was trading at US$79.90 at about 6:44am GMT.
The US move also reflects frustration with OPEC and its allies who have rebuffed repeated requests from Washington to speed up production increases.
Biden and top aides have discussed the possibility of a coordinated release of stockpiled oil with close allies, including Japan, South Korea and India, as well as with China, over the past several weeks, sources told Reuters earlier.
The Chinese State Reserve Bureau said it was working on a release of crude oil reserves, although it declined to comment on the US’ request.
A Japanese industry ministry official said the US had requested Tokyo’s cooperation in dealing with higher oil prices, but he could not confirm whether the request included coordinated releases of stockpiles. By law, Japan cannot use reserve releases to lower prices, the official said.
A South Korean official confirmed the US had asked Seoul to release some oil reserves.
“We are thoroughly reviewing the US request, however, we do not release oil reserve because of rising oil prices. We could release oil reserve in case of supply imbalance, but not to respond to rising oil prices,” the official said.
The US and its allies have coordinated strategic petroleum reserve releases before, for example in 2011, during a war in OPEC member Libya.
However, the current proposal represents an unprecedented challenge to OPEC, the cartel that has influenced oil prices for more than five decades, because it involves China, the world’s biggest importer of crude.
The US SPR was set up in the 1970s after the Arab oil embargo to ensure the US has adequate supply to weather an emergency.
OPEC and other producers, including Russia, known collectively as OPEC+, have been adding about 400,000 barrels per day to the market on a monthly basis, but have resisted Biden’s calls for more rapid increases, arguing the rebound in demand could be fragile.
The Biden administration had not addressed the “root cause” of high prices, which was limited domestic US supply, said Tilak Doshi, managing director at Doshi Consulting in Singapore.
He cited the cancelation of the Keystone XL pipeline to bring oil from Canada’s Western tar sands to US refiners, and bans on drilling on Federal lands.
The Biden administration had been “doing everything to stymie domestic oil and gas producers,” Doshi said, adding that Washington’s call for a coordinated response from allies plus China was “a first I believe.”
COMPETITIVE EDGE: MediaTek vice chairman and chief executive officer Rick Tsai said 3-nanometer technology is next and the firm would ‘work closely with TSMC’ MediaTek Inc (聯發科) yesterday said it would adopt next-generation 3-nanometer technology developed by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) for its new chips in a bid to consolidate its competitive edge. The Hsinchu-based chip designer’s remarks came after speculation that Apple Inc might stick to 5-nanometer, rather than adopting TSMC’s 3-nanometer technology for its new iPhone series next year, due to unknown production problems. TSMC has said that it is on track to increase production of 3-nanometer chips in the second half of next year. MediaTek’s strategy is to enhance its competitiveness by collaborating with its major foundry partner, TSMC, a company executive
‘CLOSER COOPERATION’: The chipmaker’s joint venture with a subsidiary of Sony would put it in touch with Japanese industry, as well as government and academia A plan by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) to build a fab in Japan in a joint venture with a subsidiary of Sony Group Corp aims to reinforce ties with the Japanese firm, an industry expert said. The plan differs from TSMC’s investments in China and the US, in which the chipmaker holds the entire stake, said Ray Yang (楊瑞臨), a supervisor at the Industrial Technology Research Institute’s (工業技術研究院) Industrial Economics and Knowledge Center. TSMC’s wholly owned investments have prioritized proximity to its clients in the US and China, Yang said during an interview with the Central News Agency. “This time, TSMC
The US Federal Reserve tried so hard to avoid a repeat of the 2013 “taper tantrum” — and was so successful in doing so — that it might just end up backfiring in a big way. Just a week after the central bank announced that it would begin scaling back its US$120 billion of monthly bond purchases at a pace that would last eight months, US Department of Labor data showed that the US consumer price index (CPI) last month soared 6.2 percent from a year earlier, the fastest annual pace since 1990. It advanced 0.9 percent just from September, the
The Japanese government would begin preparing a bill to expand financial aid aimed at increasing local production of semiconductors by domestic and foreign companies, the Yomiuri Shimbun reported yesterday. Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida plans to submit the bill to an ordinary Diet session this year, the daily reported, citing people it did not identify who belong to the administration and ruling party. Global chip shortages in industries ranging from automotive to entertainment have slowed growth in the world economy as it attempts to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (台積電) said earlier this month that it would build