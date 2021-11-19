Alibaba profit slumps on China’s big tech crackdown

AFP, SHANGHAI





Chinese e-commerce leader Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (阿里巴巴) yesterday said that its profit for the most recent quarter tumbled 81 percent, as it grappled with a government crackdown on the nation’s big tech champions.

Net profit came in at 5.37 billion yuan (US$833 million) for the July-to-September period, falling from 28.77 billion yuan a year earlier, the company said.

It made no reference to the clampdown, instead blaming the decline largely on “increased investments in key strategic areas,” such as the lower-tier segment of its consumer markets and its international operations.

The logo of Alibaba Group is lit up at its office building in Beijing on Aug. 9. Photo: Reuters

The Hangzhou-based company’s revenues — generated mainly by its core e-commerce operations — reached 200.7 billion yuan, up 29 percent from a year earlier.

It forecast revenue growth of 20 to 23 percent for the full 2022 fiscal year, down from the 27 percent that had been projected by Bloomberg analysts.

Alibaba’s earnings have been keenly anticipated as a gauge of how one of the nation’s highest-profile companies was faring under the government’s drive to rein in big tech.

The Chinese Communist Party had previously relied upon its tech giants to push forward digital transformation in the country.

However, it abruptly turned on the sector late last year, as concerns mounted over its aggressive expansion, alleged monopolistic practices, and data security — paralleling similar unease with tech firms in the US and elsewhere.