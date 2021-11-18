A consortium led by Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (阿里巴巴) has emerged as the frontrunner to take over Tsinghua Unigroup Co (清華紫光), a deal that could fetch more than 50 billion yuan (US$7.8 billion) to help keep China’s indebted chip champion afloat.
The Chinese government is leaning toward the Alibaba-led offer given the e-commerce giant’s financial heft and the potential synergies with its own cloud and semiconductor business, people familiar with the matter said.
The consortium, which includes funds backed by the Zhejiang Provincial Government, is edging out several competitors for Beijing-based Unigroup, several other people said, asking not to be identified as the information is private.
Photo: Reuters
A successful deal could help avert one of China’s biggest potential corporate failures, while securing for Alibaba valuable chip know-how and a supply of semiconductors to fuel the country’s largest cloud computing platform.
While the transaction is expected to be completed as soon as next month, negotiations are ongoing and details on timeline, deal size and a final buyer could still change, they said.
Billionaire Jack Ma’s (馬雲) empire is mostly known for its e-commerce leadership, but the Hangzhou-based firm that he cofounded has in the past few years made enormous headway into computing and last month unveiled one of the country’s most advanced chips.
A deal could help Alibaba score points with Beijing, which punished the e-commerce giant for monopolistic behavior, but also wants to reduce its reliance on the US for chips.
Any deal is likely to include conditions for restructuring more than 100 billion yuan of onshore and offshore debt that Unigroup has, another person familiar with the discussions said.
Alibaba representatives had no immediate comment, while a Unigroup spokesperson did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Aside from the Alibaba-led consortium, several state-backed companies, including semiconductor investment fund JAC Capital (建廣資產管理), Wuxi Industry Development Group Co (無錫產業發展集團) and Beijing Electronics Holding Co (北京電子控股) also weighed bids, the people said.
The Beijing-based company, which is affiliated with China’s Tsinghua University, remains a linchpin in a race for technological supremacy with the US.
The Chinese semiconductor titan last year defaulted on a bond and in July a court ordered it to overhaul its debt, prompting it to invite strategic investors with deep pockets as well as the capability to run a major chip-making and cloud business.
Confidence that Unigroup’s distressed assets would not get left in limbo grew after a debt-workout plan in May for its peer, Peking University Founder Group Corp (北大方正集團).
Under the plan, Founder, which is linked to another of China’s academic institutions, is to receive billions of dollars from strategic investors, including a state-owned property developer.
DEEP POCKETS: Backed by substantial funding from Amazon and Ford, the electric truck maker made a grand entrance on its first day of trading Rivian Automotive Inc ended its first day as a public company valued at almost US$88 billion, more than tripling its last private valuation after investors piled into last year’s largest initial public offering (IPO). That puts the electric truck maker on par with General Motors Co and makes it more valuable than Ford Motor Co, one of its top investors, as well as EV rival Lucid Group Inc On a fully diluted basis, including options and restricted stock units, the California-based company is valued at about US$98 billion. That compares with Rivian’s valuation of US$27.6 billion after a US$2.65 billion funding round
‘CLOSER COOPERATION’: The chipmaker’s joint venture with a subsidiary of Sony would put it in touch with Japanese industry, as well as government and academia A plan by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) to build a fab in Japan in a joint venture with a subsidiary of Sony Group Corp aims to reinforce ties with the Japanese firm, an industry expert said. The plan differs from TSMC’s investments in China and the US, in which the chipmaker holds the entire stake, said Ray Yang (楊瑞臨), a supervisor at the Industrial Technology Research Institute’s (工業技術研究院) Industrial Economics and Knowledge Center. TSMC’s wholly owned investments have prioritized proximity to its clients in the US and China, Yang said during an interview with the Central News Agency. “This time, TSMC
COMPETITIVE EDGE: MediaTek vice chairman and chief executive officer Rick Tsai said 3-nanometer technology is next and the firm would ‘work closely with TSMC’ MediaTek Inc (聯發科) yesterday said it would adopt next-generation 3-nanometer technology developed by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) for its new chips in a bid to consolidate its competitive edge. The Hsinchu-based chip designer’s remarks came after speculation that Apple Inc might stick to 5-nanometer, rather than adopting TSMC’s 3-nanometer technology for its new iPhone series next year, due to unknown production problems. TSMC has said that it is on track to increase production of 3-nanometer chips in the second half of next year. MediaTek’s strategy is to enhance its competitiveness by collaborating with its major foundry partner, TSMC, a company executive
The US Federal Reserve tried so hard to avoid a repeat of the 2013 “taper tantrum” — and was so successful in doing so — that it might just end up backfiring in a big way. Just a week after the central bank announced that it would begin scaling back its US$120 billion of monthly bond purchases at a pace that would last eight months, US Department of Labor data showed that the US consumer price index (CPI) last month soared 6.2 percent from a year earlier, the fastest annual pace since 1990. It advanced 0.9 percent just from September, the