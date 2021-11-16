Thailand’s economy shrank in the third quarter, official data yesterday showed, but hopes for a gradual recovery are picking up after the kingdom’s reopening to foreign tourists this month.
The country last year experienced its worst performance since the Asian financial crisis of 1997, with a 6.1 percent economic contraction.
GDP shrank 0.3 percent year-on-year in the third quarter, the Office of the National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC) said, blaming the showing on COVID-19 restrictions.
Photo: EPA-EFE
“The measures to control the outbreak affected the economic activities,” NESCD secretary-general Danucha Pichayanan said yesterday during a news conference.
A COVID-19 outbreak in April this year saw the emergence of the highly contagious Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2, which led to reimposing tough restrictions on services and restaurants.
NESDC data showed that the food service and accommodation sector shrank 18.6 percent from July to September because of “a decrease in domestic tourism and household spending.”
In Bangkok — a hotspot during the Delta wave — restrictions only began to ease in the past few weeks, with the government allowing certain restaurants to reopen and serve alcohol.
The relaxation of restrictions and a gradual return of vaccinated foreign tourists since Nov. 1 are giving officials hope for growth of 1.2 percent this year.
The country also expects 5 million tourists to return next year, bringing revenues of up to US$13.44 billion, NESDC said.
Pandemic travel restrictions sent Thailand’s visitor numbers plummeting from 40 million in 2019 to just 73,000 in the first eight months of this year.
Danucha said that the growth forecast for next year is between 3.5 and 4.5 percent as Thailand slowly recovers from the pandemic.
China was the source of most of Thailand’s foreign travelers before the pandemic, but with the country continuing to restrict outbound travel, Thailand’s cash-cow industry is unlikely to fully recover before 2024, experts have said.
DEEP POCKETS: Backed by substantial funding from Amazon and Ford, the electric truck maker made a grand entrance on its first day of trading Rivian Automotive Inc ended its first day as a public company valued at almost US$88 billion, more than tripling its last private valuation after investors piled into last year’s largest initial public offering (IPO). That puts the electric truck maker on par with General Motors Co and makes it more valuable than Ford Motor Co, one of its top investors, as well as EV rival Lucid Group Inc On a fully diluted basis, including options and restricted stock units, the California-based company is valued at about US$98 billion. That compares with Rivian’s valuation of US$27.6 billion after a US$2.65 billion funding round
CHIP CRUNCH: TSMC is to hold a majority stake in the proposed US$7 billion facility in Japan’s Kumamoto Prefecture, which is expected to start production at the end of 2024 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) and Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corp yesterday announced plans to set up a joint venture — Japan Advanced Semiconductor Manufacturing Inc (JASM) — to build a semiconductor fab in Japan’s Kumamoto Prefecture that would initially produce 22-nanometer and 28-nanometer chips. TSMC’s board of directors yesterday approved a proposal for the company to invest up to US$2.12 billion that would give it a majority shareholding in the planned venture. Sony Semiconductor, a wholly owned subsidiary of Sony Group Corp, is to invest US$500 million in JASM, giving it a less than 20 percent stake, it said in a
‘CLOSER COOPERATION’: The chipmaker’s joint venture with a subsidiary of Sony would put it in touch with Japanese industry, as well as government and academia A plan by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) to build a fab in Japan in a joint venture with a subsidiary of Sony Group Corp aims to reinforce ties with the Japanese firm, an industry expert said. The plan differs from TSMC’s investments in China and the US, in which the chipmaker holds the entire stake, said Ray Yang (楊瑞臨), a supervisor at the Industrial Technology Research Institute’s (工業技術研究院) Industrial Economics and Knowledge Center. TSMC’s wholly owned investments have prioritized proximity to its clients in the US and China, Yang said during an interview with the Central News Agency. “This time, TSMC
The US Federal Reserve tried so hard to avoid a repeat of the 2013 “taper tantrum” — and was so successful in doing so — that it might just end up backfiring in a big way. Just a week after the central bank announced that it would begin scaling back its US$120 billion of monthly bond purchases at a pace that would last eight months, US Department of Labor data showed that the US consumer price index (CPI) last month soared 6.2 percent from a year earlier, the fastest annual pace since 1990. It advanced 0.9 percent just from September, the