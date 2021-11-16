The central bank would not consider raising the interest rate unless inflationary pressures become uncontrollable, although it would consider further tightening credit to cool the property market, Governor Yang Chin-long (楊金龍) told a meeting of the legislature’s Finance Committee yesterday.
Yang said that consumer prices, interest rate decisions by major economies and the local responses to COVID-19 would guide the central bank’s policymaking.
The chance of rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve in the first half of next year stands at 50 percent after consumer prices in the US climbed by more than 5 percent for five straight months, Yang said.
Photo: Liao Cheng-hui, Taipei Times
The Fed has stood by its view that consumer price index (CPI) readings would slow in the second half of next year, although pressure is building for tightening measures, said Yang, who has taken cues from the Fed and described inflation at home and abroad as transitory.
Taiwan’s consumer prices grew 1.82 percent in the first 10 months and would not exceed the 2 percent alert level for the remainder of the year, Yang said, citing data from the Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics.
Most research bodies expect the inflationary gauge in Taiwan to ease below 1.5 percent next year, while GDP growth would hover around 3 percent, affirming stable consumer prices, Yang said.
The forecasts show that neither inflation nor stagflation is a problem for Taiwan, although CPI values would remain relatively high in the first quarter of next year due partly to the low base effect, he said.
Consumer prices picked up this year after stalling last year, which affected some people, Yang said.
The pace of CPI gains is less noticeable if judging from two-year averages or over longer terms, the governor said.
However, Yang said the central bank would closely monitor existing credit controls to see if they are strong enough to induce a soft landing for the local housing market.
The governor said he saw both economic fundamentals and speculation underpinning current housing price rises.
The government has stiffened loan-to-value ratios for purchases of multiple homes, land financing, second-home mortgages in popular locations and income taxes from short-term property transactions, he said.
Those measures should help stem property inflation, the governor said, adding that the central bank would proactively review its policies and introduce stricter measures whenever necessary.
DEEP POCKETS: Backed by substantial funding from Amazon and Ford, the electric truck maker made a grand entrance on its first day of trading Rivian Automotive Inc ended its first day as a public company valued at almost US$88 billion, more than tripling its last private valuation after investors piled into last year’s largest initial public offering (IPO). That puts the electric truck maker on par with General Motors Co and makes it more valuable than Ford Motor Co, one of its top investors, as well as EV rival Lucid Group Inc On a fully diluted basis, including options and restricted stock units, the California-based company is valued at about US$98 billion. That compares with Rivian’s valuation of US$27.6 billion after a US$2.65 billion funding round
CHIP CRUNCH: TSMC is to hold a majority stake in the proposed US$7 billion facility in Japan’s Kumamoto Prefecture, which is expected to start production at the end of 2024 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) and Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corp yesterday announced plans to set up a joint venture — Japan Advanced Semiconductor Manufacturing Inc (JASM) — to build a semiconductor fab in Japan’s Kumamoto Prefecture that would initially produce 22-nanometer and 28-nanometer chips. TSMC’s board of directors yesterday approved a proposal for the company to invest up to US$2.12 billion that would give it a majority shareholding in the planned venture. Sony Semiconductor, a wholly owned subsidiary of Sony Group Corp, is to invest US$500 million in JASM, giving it a less than 20 percent stake, it said in a
‘CLOSER COOPERATION’: The chipmaker’s joint venture with a subsidiary of Sony would put it in touch with Japanese industry, as well as government and academia A plan by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) to build a fab in Japan in a joint venture with a subsidiary of Sony Group Corp aims to reinforce ties with the Japanese firm, an industry expert said. The plan differs from TSMC’s investments in China and the US, in which the chipmaker holds the entire stake, said Ray Yang (楊瑞臨), a supervisor at the Industrial Technology Research Institute’s (工業技術研究院) Industrial Economics and Knowledge Center. TSMC’s wholly owned investments have prioritized proximity to its clients in the US and China, Yang said during an interview with the Central News Agency. “This time, TSMC
The US Federal Reserve tried so hard to avoid a repeat of the 2013 “taper tantrum” — and was so successful in doing so — that it might just end up backfiring in a big way. Just a week after the central bank announced that it would begin scaling back its US$120 billion of monthly bond purchases at a pace that would last eight months, US Department of Labor data showed that the US consumer price index (CPI) last month soared 6.2 percent from a year earlier, the fastest annual pace since 1990. It advanced 0.9 percent just from September, the