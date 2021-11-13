Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) reported third-quarter earnings of NT$36.98 billion (US$1.33 billion), up 24 percent quarter-on-quarter and 20 percent year-on-year, beating its own and analysts’ expectations, the company said yesterday.
Strong sales to their biggest customer, Apple Inc, which released its latest iPhone in the period, drove the gains.
Earnings per share rose to NT$2.67 last quarter, up from NT$2.23 in the third quarter of last year.
Photo: Ann Wang, Reuters
“The reason we were able to beat our expectations was the strong demand for our smart handset products, while cloud and personal computing sales were as expected,” Hon Hai chairman Young Liu (劉揚偉) told a virtual investors’ conference. “Sales of components and other products were slightly down due to the parts shortage crisis.”
The company expects the shortages to continue through the first half of next year, Liu said.
“I expect Hon Hai’s sales to grow by more than 15 percent quarter-on-quarter, because we are entering the busy season, but our growth is limited by the parts shortage,” he said. “On a year-on-year basis, I expect that fourth-quarter [revenue] would slide by 3 to 15 percent.”
In addition to production being limited by shortages, fourth-quarter sales last year were also unusually high due to COVID-19-related delays pushing sales into the following quarter.
Consumer electronics are expected to slide 15 percent year-on-year, while cloud products should remain flat compared with last year, he said.
However, cloud service-related products would “continue growth,” he said.
As for electric vehicles (EVs), Liu said he expects Hon Hai to develop production facilities in Mexico to accommodate additional production.
In the US, pickup truck models would be in production “as early as the third quarter of 2022,” he said.
In the second half of next year, Hon Hai would begin its Middle East EV project, while it has plans to establish production lines in Europe and India through “lean investments,” Liu said.
“In the first half of 2022, we will start selling the E-bus in Taiwan, and work with e-scooter company Gogoro on battery module and battery swap station production,” he said.
“In Mexico, we will expand our current automotive production facilities,” he said. “In the second half of 2022, our collaboration with Lordstown Motors should yield fruit with its Endurance pickup truck that can start contributing to revenue as soon as the third quarter.”
Hon Hai’s auto component business has so far this year generated revenue of more than NT$10 billion, Liu said, adding that he expects further growth next year.
Hon Hai’s goal to lift gross margin to 10 percent by 2025 remains unchanged, he said.
CHIP CRUNCH: TSMC is to hold a majority stake in the proposed US$7 billion facility in Japan’s Kumamoto Prefecture, which is expected to start production at the end of 2024 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) and Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corp yesterday announced plans to set up a joint venture — Japan Advanced Semiconductor Manufacturing Inc (JASM) — to build a semiconductor fab in Japan’s Kumamoto Prefecture that would initially produce 22-nanometer and 28-nanometer chips. TSMC’s board of directors yesterday approved a proposal for the company to invest up to US$2.12 billion that would give it a majority shareholding in the planned venture. Sony Semiconductor, a wholly owned subsidiary of Sony Group Corp, is to invest US$500 million in JASM, giving it a less than 20 percent stake, it said in a
WEAK GREENBACK: Taiwan had the world’s fifth-largest stock in foreign currencies and profited as major currencies gained against the US dollar, the central bank said Taiwan’s foreign-exchange reserves hit a record at the end of last month, helped by higher returns on its reserve portfolio and a weaker US dollar that made its non-US dollar assets more valuable. The reserves increased for the third consecutive month to US$546.70 billion, up US$1.802 billion from September, the central bank said on Friday. That meant Taiwan had the fifth-largest foreign-exchange reserves in the world after China (US$3.2 trillion), Japan (US$1.28 trillion), Switzerland (US$1.004 trillion) and India (US$577.1 billion). Department of Foreign Exchange Director-General Eugene Tsai (蔡炯民) said that the weakness of the US dollar index, which tracks the currencies of the
DEEP POCKETS: Backed by substantial funding from Amazon and Ford, the electric truck maker made a grand entrance on its first day of trading Rivian Automotive Inc ended its first day as a public company valued at almost US$88 billion, more than tripling its last private valuation after investors piled into last year’s largest initial public offering (IPO). That puts the electric truck maker on par with General Motors Co and makes it more valuable than Ford Motor Co, one of its top investors, as well as EV rival Lucid Group Inc On a fully diluted basis, including options and restricted stock units, the California-based company is valued at about US$98 billion. That compares with Rivian’s valuation of US$27.6 billion after a US$2.65 billion funding round
WORKSHOP FUNDING: Taiwan FactCheck Center chairman Hu Yuan-hui said that media literacy is more important than ever in times of COVID-19 disinformation Google holding company Alphabet Inc last week donated US$1 million to the Taiwan FactCheck Center (TFC) to help fund the center’s media literacy initiatives. The money would be disbursed over the next three years under Google’s Intelligent Taiwan initiative to help combat disinformation campaigns, the company said on Thursday. The funding would help finance about 700 trainers and 600 workshops, which would benefit 23,000 people, including older Taiwanese, people living in remote areas, Aboriginal communities and newly naturalized citizens, the firm said. Google has identified these groups as highly vulnerable to disinformation in the digital age, it said. The center would collaborate with groups