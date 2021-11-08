Google holding company Alphabet Inc last week donated US$1 million to the Taiwan FactCheck Center (TFC) to help fund the center’s media literacy initiatives.
The money would be disbursed over the next three years under Google’s Intelligent Taiwan initiative to help combat disinformation campaigns, the company said on Thursday.
The funding would help finance about 700 trainers and 600 workshops, which would benefit 23,000 people, including older Taiwanese, people living in remote areas, Aboriginal communities and newly naturalized citizens, the firm said.
Google has identified these groups as highly vulnerable to disinformation in the digital age, it said.
The center would collaborate with groups such as the National Association for the Promotion of Community Universities, Fakenewscleaner, Taiwan Media Watch, the Association of Quality Journalism and National Chengchi University’s Center for Media Literacy in Taiwan as part of its objective of reaching diverse communities.
TFC chairman Hu Yuan-hui (胡元輝) said media literacy has never been more important, as COVID-19-related disinformation has been widespread in Taiwan for almost two years.
“It’s not just a single initiative about fact-checking. It’s a social movement about participation in and anticipation of democracy,” Hu said.
The center, jointly founded by the Association for Quality Journalism and Taiwan Media Watch, is a nonprofit organization that aims to fact-check publicly available information, improve the country’s information ecosystem and boost the quality of news, the center says on its Web site.
Disinformation about COVID-19 gained widespread attention in Taiwan after a domestic outbreak in May.
At the time, unverified stories started circulating on social media, including a false claim that a hospital had disposed of the corpses of people who had died from the virus in a river because the local morgue was at full capacity.
Another article falsely claimed that more than 20,000 people who had died from COVID-19 had been cremated in Taipei and even that some COVID-19 patients had been burned alive in the mass cremation.
Experts have described the sustained levels of COVID-19 disinformation as a “concerted offensive” and a “pressure test by the Chinese Communist Party against Taiwan.”
Google Taiwan senior manager for public and government affairs Anita Chen (陳幼臻) said a Google survey showed that more than 80 percent of Taiwanese had received misinformation.
However, less than 10 percent of respondents in the study had participated in any kind of media literacy program — despite 90 percent agreeing that the issue was important, she said.
Google has also come under scrutiny over the issue, with critics saying that it has not done enough to rein in the spread of misinformation on its products.
In March, Google chief executive officer Sundar Pichai appeared before a US congressional hearing about the issue, amid discussion in Washington on whether tech companies should be held accountable for misinformation on their platforms.
NET-ZERO TARGET: The program would start with 250 scooters and four battery swap stations, with a goal to scale up to 5,000 scooters, the firms said Indonesian ride-hailing platform Gojek on Tuesday said that it would launch a pilot program with Gogoro Inc (睿能創意), allowing its drivers to use electric scooters made by the Taiwanese company. The program would be launched in Jakarta with 250 scooters and four battery swap stations developed by Gogoro, Gojek said in a statement, without specifying a timeline. Gojek chief transportation officer Raditya Wibowo said that Gojek and Gogoro would lease scooters to riders for a fee that would cover the cost of swapping batteries, the Nikkei Asia reported. The two companies aim to “scale up the pilot to 5,000 scooters and more battery
MOON BOUND: NASA, which had halted work on the lunar lander contract, said there would be more opportunities to partner with companies next year A federal judge on Thursday rejected a lawsuit by Jeff Bezos’ space company Blue Origin against the US government over NASA’s decision to award a US$2.9 billion lunar lander contract to rival billionaire Elon Musk’s SpaceX. Judge Richard Hertling of the US Court of Federal Claims in Washington granted the government’s motion to dismiss the suit filed on Aug. 16. The judge’s opinion explaining his reasoning was sealed, as were many other documents in the case, pending a meeting this month on proposed redactions. Blue Origin, created by Amazon.com Inc founder Bezos, expressed disappointment. “Not the decision we wanted, but we respect the court’s
Hewlett-Packard Enterprise Co (HPE) has laid out a plan to make Taiwan its global next-generation innovative technology and strategic supply-chain hub, focusing on technologies such as 5G applications, edge computing and high-performance computing. At a news conference, HPE Taiwan managing director and president Jon Wang (王嘉昇) said the company would increase its investment and build the company’s presence in Taiwan to develop a wide range of next-generation technologies. Wang did not provide specifics on the size of HPE’s investment in Taiwan, saying only that the company would spend millions of New Taiwan dollars to upgrade its research and development facility in Taiwan
‘ANTI-GOOGLE LAW’: The move follows South Korea’s enactment of a law mandating app stores to open up their platforms to give users a choice of how to pay Alphabet Inc’s Google yesterday said that it would add the option for developers to offer alternative billing systems on its Android app store in South Korea to comply with the law. The South Korean National Assembly in late August approved a law, commonly referred to as the anti-Google law, that mandated that mobile app store operators open up their platforms to outside payment handlers and give users a choice of how to pay. At issue in the matter are the long-established platform fees that Google and close rival Apple Inc collect from every in-app payment — typically a 30 percent charge