Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密), a major assembler of Apple Inc’s iPhones, yesterday posted a 5.95 percent monthly decline in consolidated revenue to NT$550.89 billion (US$19.76 billion) for last month, as industry-wide component shortages caused a slowdown in production.
However, demand remains healthy, Hon Hai said.
Last month’s revenue was down 10.07 percent from a year earlier.
Photo: Ann Wang, Reuters
“People are waiting in line to buy our customers’ products,” the company said. “Demand is still there, and we see the parts-shortage crisis turning a corner.”
Revenue in the first 10 months of the year rose 17.53 percent to NT$4.655 trillion over the same period last year, hitting a historical high.
In terms of Hon Hai’s four main product groups, cloud and networking products grew the most month-on-month, followed by smart consumer electronics, components and computing products, Hon Hai said.
In terms of annual growth, components led the growth, followed by consumer electronics, cloud computing and computing products.
Monthly computing products sales might also have weakened in comparison to September’s back-to-school bump, the company said, adding that its “cautiously optimistic” projections for the fourth quarter are holding.
“We have not heard as much news about the COVID-19 pandemic in Vietnam or Malaysia, and no news is good news,” the company said.
Separately, iPhone camera module supplier Largan Precision Co (大立光) said revenue rose 0.74 percent month-on-month to NT$4.2 billion.
Although it was down 18.26 percent year-on-year, it was Largan’s highest month of revenue for nine months and set the company up for the fourth quarter being its strongest this year if revenues remain on track.
About 50 to 60 percent of Largan’s sales came from lenses with a pixel count of more than 10 megapixels. Eight-megapixel lenses and smaller accounted for about 10 to 20 percent, while the high-end market for lenses of more than 20 megapixels accounted for about 20 to 30 percent of sales.
Largan has been struggling all year with supply-chain issues and with some of its high-end lenses being too advanced for companies seeking a second source. The company is in the middle of a stock buyback to rally the price, which slid to NT$2,005 at yesterday’s close.
Industrial computer maker Advantech Co Ltd (研華) reported NT$5.01 billion in sales for last month, up 30.74 percent year-on-year. The company’s revenue for the first 10 months of the year reached NT$47.89 billion, up 13.55 percent year-on-year.
The company said that it experienced strong growth in all regional markets last month, especially North America, South Korea and Taiwan.
