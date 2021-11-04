Industrial computer manufacturer Advantech Co (研華) yesterday said revenue for this quarter would likely slide 1.2 to 4.8 percent from last quarter’s NT$15.51 billion (US$556.85 million) due to component shortages.
Gross margin is expected to come in at 36.5 to 38.5 percent, compared with the previous quarter’s 37.6 percent, it said.
The component shortages have plagued the electronics industry this year amid recovering global demand. While the problem is improving, it is still an issue for the industry, the company said.
Photo: CNA
As a result, Advantech expects an estimated US$40 million to US$50 million of its orders to be deferred to the first quarter of next year.
The company said power rationing in China would not directly affect the operations of its plant in Kunshan, but might cause supply chain disruptions.
The company said more customers are willing to sign longer contracts or advanced contracts to guarantee delivery, and less than 20 percent of them are placing repeat orders, it added.
The company’s book-to-bill ratio in the third quarter was 1.45, compared with 1.55 in the first three quarters, the company said.
In the July-to-September quarter, Advantech reported net profit of NT$2.27 billion, up 17 percent from a year earlier. Earnings per share (EPS) were NT$2.95.
For the first three quarters, net profit totaled NT$5.98 billion, up 8 percent year-on-year, with EPS of NT$7.74.
Separately, computer peripheral maker Chicony Power Technology Co (群光電能) yesterday reported record net profit of NT$820 million for the third quarter, up 11.9 percent year-on-year.
Profit for the first three quarters grew 32.4 percent to NT$2.06 billion from a year earlier.
EPS were NT$2.09 in the three months to September and were NT$5.26 for the first nine months of the year, up 20.8 percent year-on-year, beating market expectations.
The company said orders for this quarter would be about the same as last quarter, with major growth momentum coming from high-wattage laptops and servers.
Global investors are in for a treat. An extremely expensive game of one-upmanship is being played out in the semiconductor industry, where the winners will look like heroes and the rest might not even survive. All told, more than US$700 billion has been pledged over the next decade to expand production capacity for the chips that run smartphones, power data centers and one day will drive vehicles. Samsung Electronics Co is the latest to show its hand, reporting third-quarter numbers that put it on track to post record spending for this year and setting it up for even more next year. In
MIXED QUARTER: CEO Tim Cook said the company projects solid growth amid a demand shortfall, as Microsoft is poised to take Apple’s place as the world’s top-valued company Supply chain woes cost Apple Inc US$6 billion in sales during the company’s fiscal fourth quarter, which missed Wall Street expectations, and chief executive Tim Cook said that the impact is likely to be worse during the current holiday sales quarter. Cook on Thursday said that the quarter that ended on Sept. 25 had “larger than expected supply constraints” as well as COVID-19 pandemic-related manufacturing disruptions in Southeast Asia. While Apple had seen “significant improvement” this month in those facilities, the chip shortage has persisted and is now affecting “most of our products,” Cook said. “We’re doing everything we can do to
Hewlett-Packard Enterprise Co (HPE) has laid out a plan to make Taiwan its global next-generation innovative technology and strategic supply-chain hub, focusing on technologies such as 5G applications, edge computing and high-performance computing. At a news conference, HPE Taiwan managing director and president Jon Wang (王嘉昇) said the company would increase its investment and build the company’s presence in Taiwan to develop a wide range of next-generation technologies. Wang did not provide specifics on the size of HPE’s investment in Taiwan, saying only that the company would spend millions of New Taiwan dollars to upgrade its research and development facility in Taiwan
GlobalFoundries Inc and major shareholder Mubadala Investment Co raised almost US$2.6 billion in an initial public offering (IPO), pricing the chipmaker’s shares at the top of a marketed range. The company and Mubadala on Wednesday sold 55 million shares for US$47 each after marketing them for US$42 to US$47, according to a statement confirming an earlier report by Bloomberg News. At US$47 a share, GlobalFoundries has a market value of more than US$25 billion based on the outstanding shares listed in its filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. The listing is the third biggest on a US exchange this year, topped