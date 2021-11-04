Hotai Motor Co (和泰汽車), which distributes Toyota and Lexus vehicles in Taiwan, has raised prices for five imported models by 2 to 3.4 percent to reflect rising costs amid a global chip shortage and high raw material prices.
The company yesterday said it has hiked the prices of new Camry, Sienna, GR Yaris, Land Cruiser Prado and GR Supra models by NT$14,000 to NT$60,000 (US$503 to US$2,154).
The models are made by Toyota Motor Corp at overseas factories.
Photo: Amy Yang, Taipei Times
The new GR Yaris subcompact hatchback, Prado sport utility vehicle and Supra sport compact saw the biggest price jumps of NT$60,000 each to at least NT$1.85 million, NT$2.46 million and NT$2.06 million respectively, Hotai said.
The company has resumed accepting orders for the models after a pause last week, but said buyers would have to wait until next year for delivery due to production disruptions at factories.
Hotai said it has a backlog of up to 2,200 vehicles.
Price hikes might spread to other models and brands that are made in Taiwan as automakers and distributors face mounting cost pressures.
“We are still in talks with the Japanese automaker to adjust prices for locally made vehicles. The decision will be made by the end of the year,” Hotai spokesman Simon Liu (劉松山) yesterday told Unique Satellite TV’s business news channel.
The chip shortage has hit sales of new vehicles in Taiwan, with the latest industry data released on Monday showing that sales last month fell 14.2 percent to 35,297 units from 41,133 units in September.
Last month’s figure fell short of Hotai’s expectation of 40,000 units, as it had expected market sentiment to gain support from a government-backed stimulus voucher program and new model launches.
Sales of imported vehicles dipped at a deeper rate of 23.7 percent month-on-month to 13,288 units last month, led by Mercedes-Benz Taiwan Ltd’s (台灣賓士) more than 30 percent decline to 1,891 units, the data showed.
“Pandemic control measures and chip shortages dealt a double blow to the sales of imported cars last month,” market researcher U-Car.com said in a report on Monday.
In the first 10 months of this year, new vehicle sales rose 1.1 percent year-on-year to 369,400 units, the data showed.
U-Car said it would be a challenge for automakers to boost vehicle sales this year above last year’s 457,435 units.
Global investors are in for a treat. An extremely expensive game of one-upmanship is being played out in the semiconductor industry, where the winners will look like heroes and the rest might not even survive. All told, more than US$700 billion has been pledged over the next decade to expand production capacity for the chips that run smartphones, power data centers and one day will drive vehicles. Samsung Electronics Co is the latest to show its hand, reporting third-quarter numbers that put it on track to post record spending for this year and setting it up for even more next year. In
MIXED QUARTER: CEO Tim Cook said the company projects solid growth amid a demand shortfall, as Microsoft is poised to take Apple’s place as the world’s top-valued company Supply chain woes cost Apple Inc US$6 billion in sales during the company’s fiscal fourth quarter, which missed Wall Street expectations, and chief executive Tim Cook said that the impact is likely to be worse during the current holiday sales quarter. Cook on Thursday said that the quarter that ended on Sept. 25 had “larger than expected supply constraints” as well as COVID-19 pandemic-related manufacturing disruptions in Southeast Asia. While Apple had seen “significant improvement” this month in those facilities, the chip shortage has persisted and is now affecting “most of our products,” Cook said. “We’re doing everything we can do to
Hewlett-Packard Enterprise Co (HPE) has laid out a plan to make Taiwan its global next-generation innovative technology and strategic supply-chain hub, focusing on technologies such as 5G applications, edge computing and high-performance computing. At a news conference, HPE Taiwan managing director and president Jon Wang (王嘉昇) said the company would increase its investment and build the company’s presence in Taiwan to develop a wide range of next-generation technologies. Wang did not provide specifics on the size of HPE’s investment in Taiwan, saying only that the company would spend millions of New Taiwan dollars to upgrade its research and development facility in Taiwan
GlobalFoundries Inc and major shareholder Mubadala Investment Co raised almost US$2.6 billion in an initial public offering (IPO), pricing the chipmaker’s shares at the top of a marketed range. The company and Mubadala on Wednesday sold 55 million shares for US$47 each after marketing them for US$42 to US$47, according to a statement confirming an earlier report by Bloomberg News. At US$47 a share, GlobalFoundries has a market value of more than US$25 billion based on the outstanding shares listed in its filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. The listing is the third biggest on a US exchange this year, topped