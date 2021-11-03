Hewlett-Packard Enterprise Co (HPE) has laid out a plan to make Taiwan its global next-generation innovative technology and strategic supply-chain hub, focusing on technologies such as 5G applications, edge computing and high-performance computing.
At a news conference, HPE Taiwan managing director and president Jon Wang (王嘉昇) said the company would increase its investment and build the company’s presence in Taiwan to develop a wide range of next-generation technologies.
Wang did not provide specifics on the size of HPE’s investment in Taiwan, saying only that the company would spend millions of New Taiwan dollars to upgrade its research and development facility in Taiwan to bolster the development of its server and storage services.
Taiwan is well-positioned to be HPE’s technology hub, because, with the help of Taiwanese suppliers, it has become a center of procurement, planning, raw materials management and engineering for the company, Wang said.
At the same time, HPE’s global strategic procurement center has been led by its Taiwanese operations and the center plans to have local professionals work with other Taiwanese tech companies, he said.
HPE — which was spun off from PC giant Hewlett-Packard Co (HP) in 2015 to focus on a portfolio covering data centers, cloud services, and workplace applications — has seen its workforce in Taiwan grow by about 30 percent in the past three years, Wang said, adding that the company is hiring to fill about 100 more vacancies.
With Taiwan’s tech-driven economy, rich supplier ecosystem and large high-tech talent pool, HP has steadily boosted investment in Taiwan over the past 50 years, he said.
