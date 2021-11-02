Shun On, Tayih to make cameras for self-driving cars

By Angelica Oung / Staff reporter





Shun On Electronic Co (淳安電子) and Tayih Kenmos Auto Parts Co (大億金茂) yesterday created a joint venture to target the automotive camera market.

The joint venture, Min Yih Electronics Co (敏億電子), is to start mass production of high-end cameras for autonomous driving vehicles in the fourth quarter of next year, Shun On’s parent company Minth Group Ltd (敏實集團) said in a statement.

Minth is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in auto parts businesses.

Shun On acquired a 51 percent stake of FIT Electronics Device Pte Ltd in June last year, allowing it to indirectly acquire technology from Japan’s Sharp Corp, which was a part-owner of FIT.

Tayih Kenmos is a subsidiary of Ta Yih Group (大億集團), which also owns Ta Yih Industrial Co (大億製造) and TYC Brother Industrial Co (堤維西), both makers of automotive lighting products.

“With the technology we acquired through FIT and Ta Yih’s experience with automotive lighting, we hope to create synergy and rapid revenue growth,” the statement said.

Min Yih’s production facility would be in Ta Yih’s new Tainan complex, and it would install production equipment from this month with plans to start initial production early next year, it said.