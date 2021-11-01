Gasoline prices rise for fifth consecutive week

By Chen Cheng-hui / Staff reporter





CPC Corp, Taiwan (CPC, 台灣中油) and Formosa Petrochemical Corp (台塑石化) yesterday said that gasoline prices this week would rise by NT$0.1 per liter and diesel prices by NT$0.7.

It is the fifth consecutive week that the companies are raising their fuel prices to reflect rising international crude oil prices.

Effective today, prices at CPC stations rise to NT$30.2, NT$31.7 and NT$33.7 per liter for 92, 95 and 98-octane unleaded gasoline respectively, while the price of premium diesel rises to NT$28.0 per liter.

Prices at Formosa stations are to rise to NT$30.2, NT$31.6 and NT$33.7 per liter for 92, 95 and 98-octane unleaded gasoline respectively, while premium diesel is to rise to NT$27.8 per liter.

State-run CPC said that global prices of crude oil continued to rise last week amid a mix of positive and negative developments.

Those include a moderate, increase in oil production this month by OPEC and its allies, the arrival of a high season for crude oil demand in the northern hemisphere, a resurgent COVID-19 outbreak in China and an unexpected increase in US commercial crude inventories, CPC said.

Based on the company’s pricing formula, gasoline and diesel prices should rise by NT$0.7 and NT$1.3 per liter this week respectively, but CPC said it would absorb the cost of the increase in compliance with government policy.

The company also said it would leave prices for its liquefied natural gas products mostly unchanged for this month, aside from a 5 percent increase in prices for electricity companies, effective today.

Iran restarting nuclear agreement talks with Western nations also gave a small boost to crude oil prices last week, Formosa said.