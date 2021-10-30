Snags weigh on German growth

AFP, Berlin





Germany’s economy grew by just 1.8 percent in the third quarter of this year, less than analysts had expected amid continued supply chain disruptions and material shortages, first official estimates showed yesterday.

“The recovery of the German economy continued over the summer” driven mainly by consumer spending, federal statistics agency Destatis said, also revising upward its growth figure for the second quarter to 1.9 percent.

Factset analysts had predicted a third-quarter rebound of 2.2 percent in Europe’s top economy, after it contracted earlier in the year as a result of restrictions imposed to curb the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, supply chain bottlenecks and a lack of raw materials, including plastics, metals and paper, have choked off the recovery from the impact of the pandemic.

As a result, the government on Wednesday lowered its forecast for economic growth this year to 2.6 percent, from 3.5 percent previously.

The economic recovery is expected to be pushed into next year, with the government forecasting growth of 4.1 percent, up from its previous estimate of 3.6 percent. German GDP from July to last month remained 1.1 percent below its level in the last quarter of 2019, before COVID-19 struck.

To add to the Germany’s woes, inflation accelerated for the fourth month in a row this month, reaching 4.5 percent, with energy prices soaring by 18.6 percent.

However, LBBW Bank senior economist Jens-Oliver Niklasch said: “All in all, we are still on the road to recovery.”

“We have now seen two quite strong quarters in a row,” he said, while cautioning that “the supply chain issue remains with us and high inflation is also weighing on consumer demand.”