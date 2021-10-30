Germany’s economy grew by just 1.8 percent in the third quarter of this year, less than analysts had expected amid continued supply chain disruptions and material shortages, first official estimates showed yesterday.
“The recovery of the German economy continued over the summer” driven mainly by consumer spending, federal statistics agency Destatis said, also revising upward its growth figure for the second quarter to 1.9 percent.
Factset analysts had predicted a third-quarter rebound of 2.2 percent in Europe’s top economy, after it contracted earlier in the year as a result of restrictions imposed to curb the COVID-19 pandemic.
However, supply chain bottlenecks and a lack of raw materials, including plastics, metals and paper, have choked off the recovery from the impact of the pandemic.
As a result, the government on Wednesday lowered its forecast for economic growth this year to 2.6 percent, from 3.5 percent previously.
The economic recovery is expected to be pushed into next year, with the government forecasting growth of 4.1 percent, up from its previous estimate of 3.6 percent. German GDP from July to last month remained 1.1 percent below its level in the last quarter of 2019, before COVID-19 struck.
To add to the Germany’s woes, inflation accelerated for the fourth month in a row this month, reaching 4.5 percent, with energy prices soaring by 18.6 percent.
However, LBBW Bank senior economist Jens-Oliver Niklasch said: “All in all, we are still on the road to recovery.”
“We have now seen two quite strong quarters in a row,” he said, while cautioning that “the supply chain issue remains with us and high inflation is also weighing on consumer demand.”
SUBSIDIES NEEDED: Legislation to provide grants and incentives to the semiconductor industry has been stalled by lawmakers, to the frustration of chipmaker Intel Corp’s plans for a multibillion-dollar investment in a new US semiconductor plant hang in part on the US Congress moving on a stalled plan to bolster the domestic chip industry, Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger said. “The capital plans that we’ve laid out do not presume anything heroic on the part of the government, but we’d like to go bigger and faster as a result of the investments from the US government,” Gelsinger said on Bloomberg Television. Intel’s earnings report on Thursday underscored the costs of returning the world’s largest chipmaker to global industry leadership. A bipartisan push to make the US more
SUPPLY ISSUES: The firm said that the models affected are Camry, Sienna, Prados, Yaris and Supra as it assesses prices for the imported vehicles amid a supply shortage Hotai Motor Co (和泰汽車), which distributes Toyota and Lexus vehicles in Taiwan, yesterday announced that it has stopped accepting new orders for several Toyota models until early next month. The affected models are the Camry — including hybrid Camrys — Sienna, Prado, GR Yaris and Supra, Hotai said, adding that the measure was taken to give it time to adjust the prices of the imported vehicles amid a supply shortage. People should be able to order the affected models by early next month, when the new prices have been finalized, the company said. The suspension of new orders does not affect existing contracts
‘MORE IN 2022’: Chief executive Rick Tsai said the firm believes the same strengths of the past few years would bring solid revenue growth and profitability next year MediaTek Inc (聯發科) yesterday raised its revenue growth forecast for this year for the second time, buoyed by higher average selling prices and market share gains amid increasing 5G penetration worldwide. The chip designer now expects revenue to grow 52 percent from last year, up from the 45 percent growth it estimated three months ago. As a result, revenue this year would surpass NT$480 billion (US$17.24 billion), a new record and up from NT$322.15 billion last year. “The strong performance in both revenue growth and gross margin” improvement will not be limited to next year only, MediaTek chief executive officer Rick Tsai (蔡力行)
ADVANCED LITHIUM BATTERIES: Taiwan Cement Corp chairman Nelson Chang said the new manufacturing plant is a step toward making the group a green energy firm A Taiwan Cement Corp (TCC, 台灣水泥) subsidiary yesterday broke ground for an advanced lithium battery plant in Kaohsiung’s Siaogang District (小港) at the former site of the cement maker’s paper mill. Molie Quantum Energy Corp (三元能源科技) has planned to initially invest NT$12 billion (US$430.5 million) in the facility, which is to begin operations in 2023. The facility is to have enough annual output to supply the long-range batteries needed for 24,000 electric vehicles — or 1.8 gigawatt-hours (GWh) of battery capacity. It would use nickel, cobalt and manganese to make “ternary” batteries, and use lithium to make the anode material of the batteries,