FINANCIAL SERVICES
Bank nears approval: FSC
Web-only Next Commercial Bank Co (將來商業銀行) is likely to gain regulatory approval to begin operating by the end of the year, Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) Chairman Thomas Huang (黃天牧) said yesterday at a meeting of the Legislative Yuan’s Finance Committee. The bank still needs to address some issues after an inspection in April regarding its information system purchase, Huang said. Two other Internet-only banks, Rakuten International Commercial Bank Co (樂天國際商銀) and Line Bank Taiwan Ltd (連線商業銀行), launched earlier this year, with 60,000 and 459,000 users respectively as of Tuesday, FSC data showed.
SEMICONDUCTORS
Win Semi reports profit
Win Semiconductors Corp (Win Semi, 穩懋半導體), the world’s largest compound semiconductor foundry, yesterday reported that gross margin improved 3.1 percentage points to 38.8 percent last quarter over the previous quarter, thanks to a better product mix and rising factory utilization. With rising revenue, net profit grew 61 percent from the second quarter to NT$1.496 billion (US$53.75 million), while earnings per share were NT$3.67, compared with NT$2.32 in the second quarter. The company expects gross margin for this quarter to reach 37 to 39 percent, while revenue is likely to increase by mid-single digit percentage points from last quarter, it said.
EQUITIES
KMC files to shift exchanges
Bicycle chain maker KMC Kuei Meng International Inc (桂盟國際) yesterday applied to shift its listing to the Taiwan Stock Exchange from the Taipei Exchange. Tainan-based KMC Kuei Meng produces bicycle chains, automotive accessories and scooter parts. Given robust bicycle sales worldwide, the company’s revenue for the first three quarters was NT$5.71 billion, up 32.89 percent year-on-year, a record for the period. Its earnings per share were NT$7.79 in the first half of the year, up 64 percent from a year earlier and also a record. As of yesterday, 19 local companies had submitted listing applications to the Taiwan Stock Exchange this year, the exchange said.
ROBOTICS
Taiwan, US groups sign MOU
The Ministry of Economic Affairs and robotics associations from Taiwan and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on Wednesday signed a trilateral memorandum of understanding (MOU) in Taipei to develop a platform to facilitate smart manufacturing by improving supply chain resilience. The MOU, signed at the Taiwan-US Smart Manufacturing Summit, is aimed at solidifying links between the countries’ industrial clusters in robotics, automation, artificial intelligence and smart manufacturing, the ministry said. Through the platform, Taiwan hopes to leverage top-end US technology to help manufacturers transform their business to develop high-value products and services, it said.
RETAIL
Firms eye Carrefour Taiwan
Buyout firms Carlyle Group Inc and CVC Capital Partners are among suitors considering bids for French grocer Carrefour SA’s Taiwan operations, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing people with knowledge of the matter. Conglomerate Far Eastern Group (遠東集團) is also considering an offer for the business, whose enterprise value could be worth 1.6 billion euros (US$1.86 billion), the people said. The process has advanced to the second round and binding bids are due in the next few weeks, the people said.
SUBSIDIES NEEDED: Legislation to provide grants and incentives to the semiconductor industry has been stalled by lawmakers, to the frustration of chipmaker Intel Corp’s plans for a multibillion-dollar investment in a new US semiconductor plant hang in part on the US Congress moving on a stalled plan to bolster the domestic chip industry, Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger said. “The capital plans that we’ve laid out do not presume anything heroic on the part of the government, but we’d like to go bigger and faster as a result of the investments from the US government,” Gelsinger said on Bloomberg Television. Intel’s earnings report on Thursday underscored the costs of returning the world’s largest chipmaker to global industry leadership. A bipartisan push to make the US more
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the world’s largest contract chipmaker, yesterday denied a report that there has been a delay in its Arizona investment project, saying the plan is on schedule. Construction of a planned 12-inch wafer foundry in Arizona started in June and equipment installation is to start in the second half of next year, TSMC said. In the fab’s initial phase, it is to produce 20,000 wafers a month starting in the first quarter of 2024, the company said. TSMC announced the Arizona project in May last year, saying it would invest US$12 billion to build the fab, which would
SUPPLY ISSUES: The firm said that the models affected are Camry, Sienna, Prados, Yaris and Supra as it assesses prices for the imported vehicles amid a supply shortage Hotai Motor Co (和泰汽車), which distributes Toyota and Lexus vehicles in Taiwan, yesterday announced that it has stopped accepting new orders for several Toyota models until early next month. The affected models are the Camry — including hybrid Camrys — Sienna, Prado, GR Yaris and Supra, Hotai said, adding that the measure was taken to give it time to adjust the prices of the imported vehicles amid a supply shortage. People should be able to order the affected models by early next month, when the new prices have been finalized, the company said. The suspension of new orders does not affect existing contracts
‘MORE IN 2022’: Chief executive Rick Tsai said the firm believes the same strengths of the past few years would bring solid revenue growth and profitability next year MediaTek Inc (聯發科) yesterday raised its revenue growth forecast for this year for the second time, buoyed by higher average selling prices and market share gains amid increasing 5G penetration worldwide. The chip designer now expects revenue to grow 52 percent from last year, up from the 45 percent growth it estimated three months ago. As a result, revenue this year would surpass NT$480 billion (US$17.24 billion), a new record and up from NT$322.15 billion last year. “The strong performance in both revenue growth and gross margin” improvement will not be limited to next year only, MediaTek chief executive officer Rick Tsai (蔡力行)