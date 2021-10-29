Taiwan Business Quick Take

FINANCIAL SERVICES

Bank nears approval: FSC

Web-only Next Commercial Bank Co (將來商業銀行) is likely to gain regulatory approval to begin operating by the end of the year, Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) Chairman Thomas Huang (黃天牧) said yesterday at a meeting of the Legislative Yuan’s Finance Committee. The bank still needs to address some issues after an inspection in April regarding its information system purchase, Huang said. Two other Internet-only banks, Rakuten International Commercial Bank Co (樂天國際商銀) and Line Bank Taiwan Ltd (連線商業銀行), launched earlier this year, with 60,000 and 459,000 users respectively as of Tuesday, FSC data showed.

SEMICONDUCTORS

Win Semi reports profit

Win Semiconductors Corp (Win Semi, 穩懋半導體), the world’s largest compound semiconductor foundry, yesterday reported that gross margin improved 3.1 percentage points to 38.8 percent last quarter over the previous quarter, thanks to a better product mix and rising factory utilization. With rising revenue, net profit grew 61 percent from the second quarter to NT$1.496 billion (US$53.75 million), while earnings per share were NT$3.67, compared with NT$2.32 in the second quarter. The company expects gross margin for this quarter to reach 37 to 39 percent, while revenue is likely to increase by mid-single digit percentage points from last quarter, it said.

EQUITIES

KMC files to shift exchanges

Bicycle chain maker KMC Kuei Meng International Inc (桂盟國際) yesterday applied to shift its listing to the Taiwan Stock Exchange from the Taipei Exchange. Tainan-based KMC Kuei Meng produces bicycle chains, automotive accessories and scooter parts. Given robust bicycle sales worldwide, the company’s revenue for the first three quarters was NT$5.71 billion, up 32.89 percent year-on-year, a record for the period. Its earnings per share were NT$7.79 in the first half of the year, up 64 percent from a year earlier and also a record. As of yesterday, 19 local companies had submitted listing applications to the Taiwan Stock Exchange this year, the exchange said.

ROBOTICS

Taiwan, US groups sign MOU

The Ministry of Economic Affairs and robotics associations from Taiwan and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on Wednesday signed a trilateral memorandum of understanding (MOU) in Taipei to develop a platform to facilitate smart manufacturing by improving supply chain resilience. The MOU, signed at the Taiwan-US Smart Manufacturing Summit, is aimed at solidifying links between the countries’ industrial clusters in robotics, automation, artificial intelligence and smart manufacturing, the ministry said. Through the platform, Taiwan hopes to leverage top-end US technology to help manufacturers transform their business to develop high-value products and services, it said.

RETAIL

Firms eye Carrefour Taiwan

Buyout firms Carlyle Group Inc and CVC Capital Partners are among suitors considering bids for French grocer Carrefour SA’s Taiwan operations, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing people with knowledge of the matter. Conglomerate Far Eastern Group (遠東集團) is also considering an offer for the business, whose enterprise value could be worth 1.6 billion euros (US$1.86 billion), the people said. The process has advanced to the second round and binding bids are due in the next few weeks, the people said.