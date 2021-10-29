Hua Nan recruiting information technology talent

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter





State-run Hua Nan Commercial Bank (華南銀行) yesterday said that it is to recruit information technology personnel to meet development needs, as technology is reshaping the banking industry and it is stepping up digital transformation to stay competitive.

The century-old bank said it is in need of specialists in Java programming, software development, project management and systems integration training.

Nearly 70 percent of corporations have assigned more importance to information technology talent in the post-COVID-19 period, with the percentage reaching a high 86 percent among financial institutions, Hua Nan said, citing a survey of chief information officers by technology Web site iThome.

A Hua Nan Commercial Bank branch in Taipei’s Songshan District is pictured on Dec. 22 last year. Photo: Kelson Wang, Taipei Times

Hua Nan welcomes jobseekers displaced or affected by the COVID-19 outbreak to join the company by following recruitment tips on its Web site and that of online recruitment agencies.

The lender’s information management business has three subdivisions that take charge of information security, information services, and information planning and development, it said.

New colleagues have the opportunity to sharpen their professional skills and knowhow on front-desk operations, back-

office efficiency enhancement, and cross-sectional coordination and integration, in line with their interests and strengths, it said.

To attract information technology talent, the lender said it has ditched its conventional seniority-focused promotion mechanism and replaced it with a system that values performance records and certificate accumulation.

Hua Nan said it has raised wages by at least 3 percent a year, with employees’ annual compensation averaging about 18.8 months of their monthly pay.