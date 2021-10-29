State-run Hua Nan Commercial Bank (華南銀行) yesterday said that it is to recruit information technology personnel to meet development needs, as technology is reshaping the banking industry and it is stepping up digital transformation to stay competitive.
The century-old bank said it is in need of specialists in Java programming, software development, project management and systems integration training.
Nearly 70 percent of corporations have assigned more importance to information technology talent in the post-COVID-19 period, with the percentage reaching a high 86 percent among financial institutions, Hua Nan said, citing a survey of chief information officers by technology Web site iThome.
Photo: Kelson Wang, Taipei Times
Hua Nan welcomes jobseekers displaced or affected by the COVID-19 outbreak to join the company by following recruitment tips on its Web site and that of online recruitment agencies.
The lender’s information management business has three subdivisions that take charge of information security, information services, and information planning and development, it said.
New colleagues have the opportunity to sharpen their professional skills and knowhow on front-desk operations, back-
office efficiency enhancement, and cross-sectional coordination and integration, in line with their interests and strengths, it said.
To attract information technology talent, the lender said it has ditched its conventional seniority-focused promotion mechanism and replaced it with a system that values performance records and certificate accumulation.
Hua Nan said it has raised wages by at least 3 percent a year, with employees’ annual compensation averaging about 18.8 months of their monthly pay.
SUBSIDIES NEEDED: Legislation to provide grants and incentives to the semiconductor industry has been stalled by lawmakers, to the frustration of chipmaker Intel Corp’s plans for a multibillion-dollar investment in a new US semiconductor plant hang in part on the US Congress moving on a stalled plan to bolster the domestic chip industry, Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger said. “The capital plans that we’ve laid out do not presume anything heroic on the part of the government, but we’d like to go bigger and faster as a result of the investments from the US government,” Gelsinger said on Bloomberg Television. Intel’s earnings report on Thursday underscored the costs of returning the world’s largest chipmaker to global industry leadership. A bipartisan push to make the US more
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the world’s largest contract chipmaker, yesterday denied a report that there has been a delay in its Arizona investment project, saying the plan is on schedule. Construction of a planned 12-inch wafer foundry in Arizona started in June and equipment installation is to start in the second half of next year, TSMC said. In the fab’s initial phase, it is to produce 20,000 wafers a month starting in the first quarter of 2024, the company said. TSMC announced the Arizona project in May last year, saying it would invest US$12 billion to build the fab, which would
SUPPLY ISSUES: The firm said that the models affected are Camry, Sienna, Prados, Yaris and Supra as it assesses prices for the imported vehicles amid a supply shortage Hotai Motor Co (和泰汽車), which distributes Toyota and Lexus vehicles in Taiwan, yesterday announced that it has stopped accepting new orders for several Toyota models until early next month. The affected models are the Camry — including hybrid Camrys — Sienna, Prado, GR Yaris and Supra, Hotai said, adding that the measure was taken to give it time to adjust the prices of the imported vehicles amid a supply shortage. People should be able to order the affected models by early next month, when the new prices have been finalized, the company said. The suspension of new orders does not affect existing contracts
‘MORE IN 2022’: Chief executive Rick Tsai said the firm believes the same strengths of the past few years would bring solid revenue growth and profitability next year MediaTek Inc (聯發科) yesterday raised its revenue growth forecast for this year for the second time, buoyed by higher average selling prices and market share gains amid increasing 5G penetration worldwide. The chip designer now expects revenue to grow 52 percent from last year, up from the 45 percent growth it estimated three months ago. As a result, revenue this year would surpass NT$480 billion (US$17.24 billion), a new record and up from NT$322.15 billion last year. “The strong performance in both revenue growth and gross margin” improvement will not be limited to next year only, MediaTek chief executive officer Rick Tsai (蔡力行)