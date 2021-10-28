Puma lifts sales, profit forecasts as demand surges

Bloomberg





Puma SE raised its sales and profit forecasts for the year as the company overcame supply chain hurdles in Asia to meet strong demand for sneakers and sports apparel in Europe and the Americas.

The German sports company expects currency-adjusted sales to rise by 25 percent this year, up from a previous target of at least 20 percent, it said in a statement yesterday.

Third-quarter sales topped estimates.

The logo of Puma sportswear company is pictured at its store at Tbilisi Mall in Tbilisi on April 22, 2016. Photo: Reuters

Puma offers the latest view into how brands are handling the roller-coaster supply situation in Asia, where the Delta strain of SARS-CoV-2 has caused factory shutdowns and labor shortages.

That has driven shipping rates up and raised concerns about the ability of companies to produce enough computer chips, raw materials and finished consumer goods, including sneakers, apparel and automobiles.

Vietnam has been a particular bottleneck of concern, having attracted investments in recent years from global companies seeking an alternative to China as a production base, a trend that accelerated with the US-China trade tensions.

Last month, Nike Inc lowered its sales forecast, while Urban Outfitters Inc and Abercrombie & Fitch have cautioned of holiday-season shortfalls.

“A COVID-19 related lockdown of production in South Vietnam, an overheated global freight market with high rates and a lack of capacity, port congestion and a very difficult market situation in China were hurdles we had to overcome in the quarter,” chief executive officer Bjorn Gulden said in the release.

Those challenges have restricted Puma’s supply of products and limited inventory levels, the company said.

Gulden expects supply constraints to remain a problem for the rest of the year.

Despite that, Puma has managed to meet surging demand across the West, with third-quarter sales rising by 31 percent in the Americas and 22 percent in Europe.

Footwear and apparel revenue both increased by about 21 percent, the company said.

Puma now expects earnings before interest and taxes this year to reach 450 million euros to 500 million euros (US$522 million to US$580 million), up from the previous target of 400 million euros to 500 million euros.

The top of the new forecast range is slightly lower than analysts’ average estimates.