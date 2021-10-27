The US and Chinese governments made some progress in their economic and trade negotiations, with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He (劉鶴) and US Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen holding their second call in about four months.
China described the conversation as “pragmatic, candid and constructive” in a statement yesterday, saying that the two sides agreed it is important to strengthen communication and coordination of macroeconomic policies as the world’s recovery faces a critical moment.
A telephone call between US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) last month followed the US administration voicing concern with Beijing’s move to link progress on climate talks with other issues.
Shortly afterward, the US reached a deal to release Huawei Technologies Co (華為) chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou (孟晚舟) from extradition proceedings in Canada — one of Beijing’s top demands.
Biden and Xi are preparing to hold their first summit via video since the US presidential election last year, although they have yet to set a date.
The call was the second time that Yellen and Liu have spoken since Biden came into office, following a June discussion on how to “support a continued strong economic recovery and the importance of cooperating on areas that are in US interests, while at the same time frankly tackling issues of concern,” a US statement at the time said.
While the tone of the Chinese statement yesterday was more positive than in June, there has been little substantive progress over trade or economic issues.
The Chinese side once again expressed its views on US tariffs and sanctions, and the treatment of Chinese companies, but there was no mention of Yellen’s response in either the Chinese or US statements.
Yellen “frankly raised issues of concern” with Liu, a US statement after the call said.
The two sides agreed to continue talking, both statements said, without providing any further details.
Production at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp’s (TSMC, 台積電) fabs was not affected by a fire at a construction site for a water recycling facility in the Southern Taiwan Science Park in Tainan. The world’s biggest contract chipmaker said that the construction site is not adjacent to its fabs, which were unaffected. CTCI Corp (中鼎工程) is responsible for the construction of the facility, which it is to operate itself once it is completed, the chipmaker said. The facility caught fire at about 11am, and the blaze was brought under control about 30 minutes after the incident was reported, the Southern Taiwan Science Park Administration
SUBSIDIES NEEDED: Legislation to provide grants and incentives to the semiconductor industry has been stalled by lawmakers, to the frustration of chipmaker Intel Corp’s plans for a multibillion-dollar investment in a new US semiconductor plant hang in part on the US Congress moving on a stalled plan to bolster the domestic chip industry, Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger said. “The capital plans that we’ve laid out do not presume anything heroic on the part of the government, but we’d like to go bigger and faster as a result of the investments from the US government,” Gelsinger said on Bloomberg Television. Intel’s earnings report on Thursday underscored the costs of returning the world’s largest chipmaker to global industry leadership. A bipartisan push to make the US more
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the world’s largest contract chipmaker, yesterday denied a report that there has been a delay in its Arizona investment project, saying the plan is on schedule. Construction of a planned 12-inch wafer foundry in Arizona started in June and equipment installation is to start in the second half of next year, TSMC said. In the fab’s initial phase, it is to produce 20,000 wafers a month starting in the first quarter of 2024, the company said. TSMC announced the Arizona project in May last year, saying it would invest US$12 billion to build the fab, which would
GOOGLE’S PHONES: The new devices include the firm’s Titan M2 security chip, tasked with handling jobs such as passcode protection, encryption and transactions Google on Tuesday launched the latest Pixel smartphones, betting on its first custom-designed system processor and a new version of the Android operating system to lure buyers away from Apple Inc’s iPhone. The Pixel 6 and 6 Pro differ only slightly in size, memory and camera specs, with both built around Google’s Tensor system-on-chip, a custom semiconductor that took four years of development. Tensor is optimized for Google’s strengths in image processing and artificial intelligence, helping deliver faster and more accurate speech recognition and better battery life. While Google’s Android is the top smartphone operating system globally, the Alphabet Inc unit has a