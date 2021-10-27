US’ Yellen, Chinese official Liu discuss issues of concern

Bloomberg





The US and Chinese governments made some progress in their economic and trade negotiations, with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He (劉鶴) and US Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen holding their second call in about four months.

China described the conversation as “pragmatic, candid and constructive” in a statement yesterday, saying that the two sides agreed it is important to strengthen communication and coordination of macroeconomic policies as the world’s recovery faces a critical moment.

A telephone call between US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) last month followed the US administration voicing concern with Beijing’s move to link progress on climate talks with other issues.

Chinese Vice Premier Liu He listens as then-US president Donald Trump speaks at the White House in Washington on Jan. 15 last year. Photo: AP

Shortly afterward, the US reached a deal to release Huawei Technologies Co (華為) chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou (孟晚舟) from extradition proceedings in Canada — one of Beijing’s top demands.

Biden and Xi are preparing to hold their first summit via video since the US presidential election last year, although they have yet to set a date.

The call was the second time that Yellen and Liu have spoken since Biden came into office, following a June discussion on how to “support a continued strong economic recovery and the importance of cooperating on areas that are in US interests, while at the same time frankly tackling issues of concern,” a US statement at the time said.

US Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen speaks at the US Senate in Washington on Sept. 28. Photo: AFP

While the tone of the Chinese statement yesterday was more positive than in June, there has been little substantive progress over trade or economic issues.

The Chinese side once again expressed its views on US tariffs and sanctions, and the treatment of Chinese companies, but there was no mention of Yellen’s response in either the Chinese or US statements.

Yellen “frankly raised issues of concern” with Liu, a US statement after the call said.

The two sides agreed to continue talking, both statements said, without providing any further details.