Gogoro, Taipower establish two-way charging system

Staff writer, with CNA





Electric scooter maker Gogoro Inc (睿能創意) and state-run Taiwan Power Co (Taipower, 台電) have established what they called the world’s first bidirectional charging system via Gogoro’s battery swap stations, the two companies said yesterday.

Through the use of vehicle-to-grid technology, energy from Gogoro scooters can be transferred back to the power grid when batteries are returned to the stations, which could help smooth out temporary spikes in electricity demand, the companies said.

The project is part of Taipower’s efforts to expand the country’s distributed energy storage system, Taipower chairman Yang Wei-fu (楊偉甫) said.

From left, Gogoro Network president Allan Pan, Gogoro Inc chief executive officer Horace Luke, Taiwan Power Co chairman Yang Wei-fu and Enel X Taiwan Co president Chen Wei-ting gesture at a news conference in Taipei yesterday. Photo: CNA

In contrast to unidirectional charging, where electricity only flows from the grid, the new project works as a “virtual power station” to prevent fluctuation and power quality problems on the grid, Yang said.

There were nearly 530,000 electric vehicles in Taiwan as of the end of last month, Ministry of Transportation and Communications data showed.

Gogoro chief executive officer Horace Luke (陸學森) said that the smart batteries the company has at its stations would be able to generate 1.3 gigawatt-hours by the end of this year.

Electricity from each battery could generate about 60 kilowatt-hours, or four to five days of power consumption for a regular household, Taipower said.

A proof-of-concept pilot started on Wednesday last week, with more features to be added, Taipower said.