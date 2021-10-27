Hotai Motor pauses new orders

SUPPLY ISSUES: The firm said that the models affected are Camry, Sienna, Prados, Yaris and Supra as it assesses prices for the imported vehicles amid a supply shortage

Staff writer, with CNA





Hotai Motor Co (和泰汽車), which distributes Toyota and Lexus vehicles in Taiwan, yesterday announced that it has stopped accepting new orders for several Toyota models until early next month.

The affected models are the Camry — including hybrid Camrys — Sienna, Prado, GR Yaris and Supra, Hotai said, adding that the measure was taken to give it time to adjust the prices of the imported vehicles amid a supply shortage.

People should be able to order the affected models by early next month, when the new prices have been finalized, the company said.

Models pose next to a Toyota Corolla Cross sports utility vehicle at a media event held by Toyota’s local distributor, Hotai Motor Co, in Taipei on Oct. 13. Photo: Amy Yang, Taipei Times

The suspension of new orders does not affect existing contracts with customers and dealers, it said.

A global shortage of chips continues to affect automakers worldwide, and the impact has been particularly evident for imported vehicles, Hotai said.

Lead times for delivery of the five imported Toyota models is now six months or longer, the company said.

PG Union Corp (寶嘉聯合), which distributes Peugeot and Citroen vehicles in Taiwan, on Monday last week raised prices by 3 to 5 percent for all of its models, as restrictions amid the COVID-19 pandemic have led to a surge in manufacturing costs and a severe shortage of components.

PG Union might consider further price hikes if the shortages of auto chips and other key components continue to disrupt production, the company said at the time.

Additional reporting by Lisa Wang