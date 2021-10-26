TURKEY
Lira falls to record low
The lira on Monday dropped to record lows after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan over the weekend ordered the expulsion of the ambassadors of 10 countries, including Germany and the US. The envoys had angered the president in calling for the release of Parisian-born philanthropist and activist Osman Kavala, who has been in prison since 2017 without a conviction. The lira fell to 9.80 against the US dollar before rallying slightly to 9.73, a drop of 1.3 percent from the previous day. The lira has fallen about 24 percent against the US dollar since the start of the year.
JAPAN
Japan Post to issue shares
The government said that it plans to sell ￥843 billion (US$7.42 billion) of shares in Japan Post Holdings Co in the ongoing privatization of the postal and financial-services giant six years after its initial public offering. The price of Japan Post’s secondary share sale was set at ￥820.6 per share, marking a 2 percent discount on Monday’s closing price of ￥837.4. The government is offloading about 1 billion shares to Japanese and overseas investors, and the company also plans to buy back up to ￥100 billion in shares, or 3.5 percent of the outstanding amount.
CHINA
Economic forecast cut
The country’s economy next year is likely to expand 5.2 percent, down from a previous projection of 5.6 percent, as the government sticks to its long-term policy objectives, such as reducing property debt, Goldman Sachs Group Inc said. Weaker GDP growth and faster inflation in the third quarter were policy-driven and likely temporary, with Goldman expecting a sequential pickup in growth in the fourth quarter, a note said yesterday. On an annual basis, growth this quarter is expected to slow to 3.1 percent, it said. “The long-term policy direction, such as property deleveraging, remains unchanged as evidenced by the latest news on starting property tax trials in select cities,” Goldman said.
TECHNOLOGY
Pinterest deal fizzles out
PayPal Holdings Inc yesterday said that it is not pursuing an acquisition of Pinterest Inc, ending days of speculation over a potential US$45 billion deal. PayPal had approached Pinterest about a potential deal, Bloomberg News reported last week. The companies discussed a price of about US$70 per share, people with knowledge of the matter said, a price that would have valued Pinterest at about US$45 billion. “In response to market rumors regarding a potential acquisition of Pinterest by PayPal, PayPal stated that it is not pursuing an acquisition of Pinterest at this time,” the firm said in a one-sentence statement.
FOOD SAFETY
Biscuit shares slide
Shares of Hup Seng Industries Bhd had their biggest intraday drop in 19 months, following findings by Hong Kong’s consumer watchdog that cancer-causing substances were detected in biscuits and crackers, including those made by the Malaysian company. The stock slid as much as 3.9 percent, the most since March last year, and was traded at 87.5 sen at 3:55pm in Kuala Lumpur. The Hong Kong Consumer Council last week announced that 60 samples of the pre-packed biscuits and crackers that it tested contained cancer-inducing elements, such as glycidol or acrylamide. The council also found that 40 percent of the products analyzed had misleading nutrition labels.
SELF-SUFFICIENCY: Alibaba is one of a number of Chinese firms that has answered Beijing’s call to invest in the development of cutting-edge technologies Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (阿里巴巴) yesterday unveiled a new server chip that is based on advanced 5-nanometer technology, marking a milestone in China’s pursuit of semiconductor self-sufficiency. The Chinese tech giant’s newest chip is based on micro-architecture provided by the SoftBank Group Corp-owned Arm Ltd, it said. Alibaba, which is holding its annual cloud summit in Hangzhou, China, said that the chip is to be used in its own data centers in the “near future” and would not, for the time being, be sold commercially. “Customizing our own server chips is consistent with our ongoing efforts toward boosting our computing capabilities with better
Production at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp’s (TSMC, 台積電) fabs was not affected by a fire at a construction site for a water recycling facility in the Southern Taiwan Science Park in Tainan. The world’s biggest contract chipmaker said that the construction site is not adjacent to its fabs, which were unaffected. CTCI Corp (中鼎工程) is responsible for the construction of the facility, which it is to operate itself once it is completed, the chipmaker said. The facility caught fire at about 11am, and the blaze was brought under control about 30 minutes after the incident was reported, the Southern Taiwan Science Park Administration
AGGRESSIVE STEP: With the new processors, Apple is aiming at the high-end chips Intel has provided for the MacBook Pro and other top-end Macs for about 15 years Apple Inc on Monday took the most aggressive step yet to strip Intel Corp chips from its computers, announcing more powerful homegrown Mac processors alongside a total revamp of its MacBook Pro laptop computers. The company showcased the chips at an event called “Unleashed,” which also included its latest audio products. The new components, called the M1 Pro and M1 Max chips, are 70 percent faster than its M1 predecessors, Apple said. It also unveiled a redesigned MacBook Pro, adding larger screens, MagSafe charging and better resolution. With the new processors and devices, Apple is aiming squarely at the high-end chips that Intel has
SUBSIDIES NEEDED: Legislation to provide grants and incentives to the semiconductor industry has been stalled by lawmakers, to the frustration of chipmaker Intel Corp’s plans for a multibillion-dollar investment in a new US semiconductor plant hang in part on the US Congress moving on a stalled plan to bolster the domestic chip industry, Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger said. “The capital plans that we’ve laid out do not presume anything heroic on the part of the government, but we’d like to go bigger and faster as a result of the investments from the US government,” Gelsinger said on Bloomberg Television. Intel’s earnings report on Thursday underscored the costs of returning the world’s largest chipmaker to global industry leadership. A bipartisan push to make the US more