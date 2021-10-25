Acer’s Taiwan, India units hacked by Desorden: report

‘NO NEGOTIATING’: Acer spokesperson Steven Chung said customers in India whose data were affected were informed, while no user data in Taiwan was compromised PC vendor Acer Inc (宏碁) yesterday confirmed that it was hacked twice in one week — once in Taiwan and once in India — but denied any damage or leak of customer data. Acer spokesperson Steven Chung (鐘興維) said that the customers in India whose data were affected were informed, while no user data in Taiwan was compromised. The hackers have tried to initiate communication, but Acer has not responded, Chung said. “We are not going to negotiate and it is not company policy to pay ransom to hackers,” he said. Upon detecting the hack, Acer initiated all security protocols and conducted

By Angelica Oung