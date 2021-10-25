HannStar plans for expansion at science park

By Chen Cheng-hui / Staff reporter





HannStar Display Corp (瀚宇彩晶) is planning to expand its investment at the Southern Taiwan Science Park (南部科學園區) in response to higher production capacity needs, the Ministry of Economic Affairs said on Friday as it approved a NT$20 billion (US$716.8 million) investment application by the LCD panel maker.

HannStar has a fifth-generation (5G) LCD plant and a touch sensor and module plant at the science park in Tainan. The company was granted ministry permission in 2019 to invest NT$7.91 billion at the park to boost display capacity for wearable devices, vehicles, home appliances and touch screens.

To install more equipment for panel manufacturing and increase capacity at the 5G plant, HannStar applied to purchase four existing factories and increase production lines for smart micro-LED and next-generation LCD panels, the ministry said in a statement.

The logo of HannStar Display Corp is pictured at the company’s Taipei office in an undated photograph. Photo: Chen Mei-ying, Taipei Times

“The company’s new production capacity is mainly focused on small and medium-sized panel applications, which can be used in mobile phones, wearable devices, notebook computers, tablets, industrial control and automotive applications,” the ministry said.

“The company’s total investment at the park stands as high as NT$27.9 billion, and its new production capacity is expected to increase to between 160,000 and 170,000 units per month from the existing 130,000 to 140,000 units.”

The new investment is expected to create 607 jobs in Taiwan, the ministry added.

HannStar reported revenue of NT$22.07 billion in the first nine months of this year, up 76.38 percent from the same period last year.

The company reported net profit of NT$5.78 billion for the first half of the year, compared with a net loss of NT$572.25 million a year earlier, while earnings per share were NT$1.91, improving from losses per share of NT$0.18 one year ago.

HannStar was one of nine local companies that the ministry last week approved to join the government’s three major investment incentive programs.

As of Friday, the ministry had approved applications from 1,031 companies, with pledged investments totaling NT$1.39 trillion, and an expected 115,135 jobs to be created.