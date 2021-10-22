World Business Quick Take

UNITED STATES

Fed reports slowing growth

Supply bottlenecks and labor shortages have slowed economic growth and contributed to a sharp rise in prices, the Federal Reserve said on Wednesday. The constraints and shortage of goods caused “significantly elevated prices” in most parts of the country, the Fed said in its “beige book” report on economic conditions, which noted rising uncertainty about the outlook. While economic activity increased at a “modest to moderate” rate over the past several weeks, in much of the country “the pace of growth slowed,” it said, adding that this was due to “supply chain disruptions, labor shortages, and uncertainty around the Delta variant” of SARS-CoV-2.

THAILAND

Property lending rules eased

The central bank temporarily suspended home mortgage lending limits to revive the sluggish property market and COVID-19 pandemic-hit economy, fueling a rally in shares of real-estate developers. Home buyers can now take loans equivalent to 100 percent of the property’s value until the end of next year, the Bank of Thailand said yesterday. That is up from a previously required loan-to-value range of 70 to 90 percent, with that ceiling dependent on the type and number of houses purchased. The mortgage move is aimed at boosting the property sector and related businesses, which account for 9.8 percent of the economy and employ 2.8 million people, Bank of Thailand Assistant Governor Roong Mallikamas told a news briefing.

NEW ZEALAND

Trade deal with UK inked

The South Pacific nation has become the second country to secure a post-Brexit free-trade agreement with the UK, in a deal that aims to eliminate all tariffs on exports and eventually boost the economy by almost NZ$1 billion (US$718 million). The government said that the UK would remove most tariffs on exports to the country — including wine, honey, onions, some dairy products and most industrial products — as soon as the agreement comes into force. However, tariffs on exports including butter, cheese, beef and sheep meat, seasonable apples and some fish would slowly be removed over the next 15 years.

MANUFACTURING

ABB downgrades forecast

Swiss engineering group ABB Ltd yesterday downgraded its sales expectations for this year as global shortages in semiconductors weighed on its business. ABB now expects revenue growth of 6 to 8 percent, adjusting for currency effects and any acquisitions or mergers, the company said as it posted third-quarter results. In the three months to last month, orders jumped by 29 percent compared with the same period last year, to close to US$7.9 billion, but sales increased by 7 percent to US$7 billion, below expectations.

TRANSPORT

Flixbus to acquire Greyhound

Germany’s Flixbus DACH GmbH yesterday announced that it would acquire US long-distance bus operator Greyhound Lines Inc, expanding its low-cost coach offering in North America. Flixbus would pay US$172 million to FirstGroup, the British owner of Greyhound, which serves 2,400 destinations in North America, carrying almost 16 million passengers a year. Founded in 2013, Flixbus has grown into Germany’s most popular long-distance bus service, operating in 36 countries besides the US. Founded in 1914, Greyhound Lines is the US’ biggest intercity bus service.