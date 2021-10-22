UNITED STATES
Fed reports slowing growth
Supply bottlenecks and labor shortages have slowed economic growth and contributed to a sharp rise in prices, the Federal Reserve said on Wednesday. The constraints and shortage of goods caused “significantly elevated prices” in most parts of the country, the Fed said in its “beige book” report on economic conditions, which noted rising uncertainty about the outlook. While economic activity increased at a “modest to moderate” rate over the past several weeks, in much of the country “the pace of growth slowed,” it said, adding that this was due to “supply chain disruptions, labor shortages, and uncertainty around the Delta variant” of SARS-CoV-2.
THAILAND
Property lending rules eased
The central bank temporarily suspended home mortgage lending limits to revive the sluggish property market and COVID-19 pandemic-hit economy, fueling a rally in shares of real-estate developers. Home buyers can now take loans equivalent to 100 percent of the property’s value until the end of next year, the Bank of Thailand said yesterday. That is up from a previously required loan-to-value range of 70 to 90 percent, with that ceiling dependent on the type and number of houses purchased. The mortgage move is aimed at boosting the property sector and related businesses, which account for 9.8 percent of the economy and employ 2.8 million people, Bank of Thailand Assistant Governor Roong Mallikamas told a news briefing.
NEW ZEALAND
Trade deal with UK inked
The South Pacific nation has become the second country to secure a post-Brexit free-trade agreement with the UK, in a deal that aims to eliminate all tariffs on exports and eventually boost the economy by almost NZ$1 billion (US$718 million). The government said that the UK would remove most tariffs on exports to the country — including wine, honey, onions, some dairy products and most industrial products — as soon as the agreement comes into force. However, tariffs on exports including butter, cheese, beef and sheep meat, seasonable apples and some fish would slowly be removed over the next 15 years.
MANUFACTURING
ABB downgrades forecast
Swiss engineering group ABB Ltd yesterday downgraded its sales expectations for this year as global shortages in semiconductors weighed on its business. ABB now expects revenue growth of 6 to 8 percent, adjusting for currency effects and any acquisitions or mergers, the company said as it posted third-quarter results. In the three months to last month, orders jumped by 29 percent compared with the same period last year, to close to US$7.9 billion, but sales increased by 7 percent to US$7 billion, below expectations.
TRANSPORT
Flixbus to acquire Greyhound
Germany’s Flixbus DACH GmbH yesterday announced that it would acquire US long-distance bus operator Greyhound Lines Inc, expanding its low-cost coach offering in North America. Flixbus would pay US$172 million to FirstGroup, the British owner of Greyhound, which serves 2,400 destinations in North America, carrying almost 16 million passengers a year. Founded in 2013, Flixbus has grown into Germany’s most popular long-distance bus service, operating in 36 countries besides the US. Founded in 1914, Greyhound Lines is the US’ biggest intercity bus service.
SELF-SUFFICIENCY: Alibaba is one of a number of Chinese firms that has answered Beijing’s call to invest in the development of cutting-edge technologies Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (阿里巴巴) yesterday unveiled a new server chip that is based on advanced 5-nanometer technology, marking a milestone in China’s pursuit of semiconductor self-sufficiency. The Chinese tech giant’s newest chip is based on micro-architecture provided by the SoftBank Group Corp-owned Arm Ltd, it said. Alibaba, which is holding its annual cloud summit in Hangzhou, China, said that the chip is to be used in its own data centers in the “near future” and would not, for the time being, be sold commercially. “Customizing our own server chips is consistent with our ongoing efforts toward boosting our computing capabilities with better
‘SHORT-TERM ECONOMIC PAIN’: A military takeover would only temporarily weigh on wafer production on both sides of the Taiwan Strait, IC Insights said Taiwan has more chip manufacturing capacity than any other economy in the world, US-based market information advisory firm IC Insights said in a research paper last week, cautioning that the nation’s strength could prompt China to attempt to take over Taiwan. Taiwan commanded 21.4 percent of global installed IC capacity, ahead of South Korea’s 20.4 percent, Japan’s 15.8 percent and China’s 15.3 percent, North America’s 12.6 percent and Europe’s 5.7 percent, IC Insights said. Taiwan is one of two countries that uses 10-nanometer technology or better to produce wafers, holding 62.8 percent of global capacity, with South Korea holding the remaining 37.2
AGGRESSIVE STEP: With the new processors, Apple is aiming at the high-end chips Intel has provided for the MacBook Pro and other top-end Macs for about 15 years Apple Inc on Monday took the most aggressive step yet to strip Intel Corp chips from its computers, announcing more powerful homegrown Mac processors alongside a total revamp of its MacBook Pro laptop computers. The company showcased the chips at an event called “Unleashed,” which also included its latest audio products. The new components, called the M1 Pro and M1 Max chips, are 70 percent faster than its M1 predecessors, Apple said. It also unveiled a redesigned MacBook Pro, adding larger screens, MagSafe charging and better resolution. With the new processors and devices, Apple is aiming squarely at the high-end chips that Intel has
PRICE SPREAD: Oil trading under the Brent futures contract is giving the US a hefty edge in pricing, increasing the rush to secure cheap fuel as winter approaches Asian demand for US oil is rising as the energy crisis boosts prices for other crudes that are priced against the global Brent futures contract. China and other Asian buyers have been snapping up supertankers of US oil for delivery next month and seeking more for December, some traders have said. Most buyers are seeking US grades that had recently slumped to the lowest levels in more than a year, with an added incentive after Beijing awarded millions of tonnes of crude oil import quotas. A wide spread between Brent and West Texas Intermediate (WTI) oil futures is accommodating higher US crude