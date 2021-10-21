PC vendor Acer Inc (宏碁) yesterday said that its “Made in India” strategy is starting to bear fruit, adding that 100,000 desktop computers are expected to be assembled in India next year, while laptop assembly capability would be “introduced as the need arises.”
The Indian government has demanded that at least half of computers purchased as a part of government projects need to be made in India.
By having its own local production capacity, Acer secured “an advantage over half the government tenders,” the company said.
Photo: CNA
“Acer went to India as early as 2000 and we have our own assembly plants there. We can customize according to the government tenders,” Acer Asia-Pacific regional president Andrew Hou (侯知遠) said. “Post [COVID-19] pandemic, the Indian government released a lot of demand for desktops and all-in-one machines, which we were able to capitalize on.”
For the third quarter, Acer’s revenue for all-in-one machines in India grew 369 percent year-on-year, while desktops grew 36 percent year-on-year.
Acer has a 3,252m2 production facility in India, the company said.
“Next year — as long as we have enough material and labor, and assistance from peripheral partners — we can even aim higher,” Hou said.
He predicted sales of at least 100,000 desktop computers in India next year.
The Indian market, from banks and governments to large enterprises, still uses mainly desktops.
However, Hou said that he has observed in increase in laptop demand, which began in the second half of last year.
“We will be experimenting with laptop assembly in India starting from November this year,” he said.
Hou said that he is bullish regarding overall demand for Acer products.
“Our Asia-Pacific region posted year-on-year revenue growth of 11.6 percent in the third quarter, a new single-season high since 2013,” Hou said. “We already have orders through the first quarter of 2022.”
Acer president of IT products business Jerry Kao (高樹國) said that Acer is looking to emerging markets for Chromebook demand, which he said has “yet to be satisfied.”
“I don’t think the American Chromebook market is saturated yet, while demand from Southeast Asia and Latin America is continuing to grow,” Kao said. “The remote work trend is not going away, and with it we will continue to see demand for Chromebooks.”
Another source of growth for Acer products is the commercial laptop market in the US, he said.
“COVID-19 caused a jump in commercial laptop demand, not from the enterprise side, but for work-from-home demand that requires commercial laptops,” Kao said. “This has been a big source of our commercial laptop demand.”
‘SHORT-TERM ECONOMIC PAIN’: A military takeover would only temporarily weigh on wafer production on both sides of the Taiwan Strait, IC Insights said Taiwan has more chip manufacturing capacity than any other economy in the world, US-based market information advisory firm IC Insights said in a research paper last week, cautioning that the nation’s strength could prompt China to attempt to take over Taiwan. Taiwan commanded 21.4 percent of global installed IC capacity, ahead of South Korea’s 20.4 percent, Japan’s 15.8 percent and China’s 15.3 percent, North America’s 12.6 percent and Europe’s 5.7 percent, IC Insights said. Taiwan is one of two countries that uses 10-nanometer technology or better to produce wafers, holding 62.8 percent of global capacity, with South Korea holding the remaining 37.2
SELF-SUFFICIENCY: Alibaba is one of a number of Chinese firms that has answered Beijing’s call to invest in the development of cutting-edge technologies Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (阿里巴巴) yesterday unveiled a new server chip that is based on advanced 5-nanometer technology, marking a milestone in China’s pursuit of semiconductor self-sufficiency. The Chinese tech giant’s newest chip is based on micro-architecture provided by the SoftBank Group Corp-owned Arm Ltd, it said. Alibaba, which is holding its annual cloud summit in Hangzhou, China, said that the chip is to be used in its own data centers in the “near future” and would not, for the time being, be sold commercially. “Customizing our own server chips is consistent with our ongoing efforts toward boosting our computing capabilities with better
AGGRESSIVE STEP: With the new processors, Apple is aiming at the high-end chips Intel has provided for the MacBook Pro and other top-end Macs for about 15 years Apple Inc on Monday took the most aggressive step yet to strip Intel Corp chips from its computers, announcing more powerful homegrown Mac processors alongside a total revamp of its MacBook Pro laptop computers. The company showcased the chips at an event called “Unleashed,” which also included its latest audio products. The new components, called the M1 Pro and M1 Max chips, are 70 percent faster than its M1 predecessors, Apple said. It also unveiled a redesigned MacBook Pro, adding larger screens, MagSafe charging and better resolution. With the new processors and devices, Apple is aiming squarely at the high-end chips that Intel has
PRICE SPREAD: Oil trading under the Brent futures contract is giving the US a hefty edge in pricing, increasing the rush to secure cheap fuel as winter approaches Asian demand for US oil is rising as the energy crisis boosts prices for other crudes that are priced against the global Brent futures contract. China and other Asian buyers have been snapping up supertankers of US oil for delivery next month and seeking more for December, some traders have said. Most buyers are seeking US grades that had recently slumped to the lowest levels in more than a year, with an added incentive after Beijing awarded millions of tonnes of crude oil import quotas. A wide spread between Brent and West Texas Intermediate (WTI) oil futures is accommodating higher US crude