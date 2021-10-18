Financial risks from debt problems of China’s Evergrande Group’s (恆大集團) are “controllable” and unlikely to spill over, the People’s Bank of China said on Friday, amid growing investor concerns that the crisis could ripple through other developers.
Evergrande is the world’s most indebted developer, with more than US$300 billion in liabilities. The company missed a third round of interest payments on its offshore bonds last week, spooking investors globally and sparking concern that other companies in the sector might also default on payments.
“Of the total liabilities of Evergrande Group, financial liabilities are less than one-third. Creditors are also relatively dispersed, and individual financial institutions have little risk exposure,” central bank financial markets department deputy head Zou Lan (鄒瀾) told a news briefing. “Overall, the risk of the spillover to the financial industry is controllable.”
Photo: Reuters
Evergrande came under pressure after the Chinese Communist Party ordered property developers to reduce their debt levels. The authorities are trying to direct the industry toward a more sustainable pace of development after many years of stimulus-fueled growth.
Zou said that Evergrande had been “poorly managed” in the past few years and “failed to operate cautiously” according to changing market conditions.
Instead, the company had blindly diversified and expanded, which affected its operations and finances, he said.
“The real-estate industry is generally healthy,” Zou said, adding that most real-estate companies are operating in a stable manner with health financial indicators.
Zou’s comments broke the Chinese government’s silence on Evergrande, whose stock price has plunged since its cash crunch came to light, and the company halted trading of its stock earlier this month pending a “major transaction.”
So far, details of that possible deal have not been announced.
The official said that financial authorities and local governments were urging Evergrande to increase its asset disposal and speed up restoration of its construction projects to safeguard the interests of consumers, and that the financial department would provide financial support for the resumption of projects.
Earlier this month, Shenzhen-based real-estate developer Fantasia Holdings Group (花樣年控股集團) missed payments on a US$206 million bond. Another Chinese developer, Sinic Holdings Group (新力控股集團), said in a filing to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange that it is likely to default on a US$250 million bond due later this week.
Separately, China’s top developers have asked the government to ease its property sector crackdown, local media reported.
Senior managers of 10 firms asked for “moderate” loosening of real-estate policies at a meeting organized by the government-linked industry group China Real Estate Association, China Business News reported on WeChat.
The real-estate division head of the Chinese Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development attended, as did companies including Poly Developments and Holdings Group Co (保利發展控股集團), China Vanke Co (萬科) and Sunac China Holdings Ltd (融創中國控股), the newspaper said.
The developers’ main requests include stabilizing market expectations, support for home buyers that have genuine housing needs and adjustments in land prices, the report said, citing unidentified people with knowledge of the meeting.
The association in a statement confirmed that a symposium with developers took place in Beijing on Friday afternoon.
The companies briefed attendees about business operations in the first three quarters of this year, and gave opinions and suggestions, it said, without elaborating.
A report on Saturday on the Economic Observer Network said that the housing ministry is drafting rules to strengthen the supervision of developers’ pre-sale funds after various forms of contraventions by companies.
The report, which cited an unnamed source close to the authorities, did not provide more details.
Additional reporting by Bloomberg
CHIP CRUNCH: Apple’s woes show that even the king of the technology world is not immune from global shortages made worse by the COVID-19 pandemic Apple Inc is likely to slash its projected iPhone 13 production targets for this year by as many as 10 million units as prolonged chip shortages hit its flagship product, people with knowledge of the matter said. The company had expected to produce 90 million new iPhone models in the final three months of this year, but it is now telling manufacturing partners that the total would be lower because Broadcom Inc and Texas Instruments Inc are struggling to deliver enough components, the people said. Apple gets display parts from Texas Instruments, while Broadcom is its longtime supplier of wireless components. One Texas
Units of Intel Corp and Samsung Electronics Co are targeting to resume full operations of their Ho Chi Minh City plants by the end of next month, a move that could provide relief to global supply chains. Saigon Hi-Tech Park is helping its tenants, many of which are running at about 70 percent capacity, to operate fully next month, park deputy manager Le Bich Loan said in a phone interview. She did not elaborate on the steps the park is taking, particularly efforts at bringing back workers who fled to home provinces. The Ho Chi Minh City unit of Nidec Sankyo Corp,
EVA Airways Corp (長榮航空) and China Airlines Ltd (中華航空), the nation’s two major airlines, reported accelerated revenue growth in the third quarter compared with the previous two quarters, thanks to robust air cargo business. EVA Airways yesterday said sales for last quarter rose 40 percent year-on-year to NT$25.81 billion (US$917 million), compared with an increase of 25 percent in the second quarter and a fall of 35 percent in the first quarter. China Airlines said sales grew 39 percent to NT$34.6 billion in the third quarter, after gaining 10 percent in the second quarter and falling 14 percent in the first quarter. EVA
Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) is embarking on a recruitment drive to hire 200,000 workers in Shenzhen, China, as it ramps up production of the new iPhone 13 series, Chinese business news outlet Eastmoney.com reported. Hon Hai is seeking to recruit those heading back to the city after China’s seven-day National Day holiday, which began on Oct. 1, to help churn out the estimated 100,000 iPhone 13s produced on the site each day, the report said. Following last month’s global release of the iPhone 13, Hon Hai entered its traditional peak season, and workers at its Chinese production sites are said