Asian demand for US oil is rising as the energy crisis boosts prices for other crudes that are priced against the global Brent futures contract.
China and other Asian buyers have been snapping up supertankers of US oil for delivery next month and seeking more for December, some traders have said.
Most buyers are seeking US grades that had recently slumped to the lowest levels in more than a year, with an added incentive after Beijing awarded millions of tonnes of crude oil import quotas.
Photo: Reuters
A wide spread between Brent and West Texas Intermediate (WTI) oil futures is accommodating higher US crude exports, said Elisabeth Murphy, ESAI Energy LLC upstream analyst for North America.
WTI has been trading at least US$3 a barrel under Brent since August, a discount that generally favors US crude exports.
Asia’s increased appetite for US crude comes after a widespread recovery in road-fuel and freight activity, and ahead of a winter that is likely to see more oil demand from the power sector.
This is also happening against a global supply deficit in fossil fuels that is driving higher prices.
Earlier, Brent crude surpassed US$85 a barrel on Friday following months of production curtailments by OPEC and its allies in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Saudi Arabian Minister of Energy Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman has reiterated the need for OPEC and its allies to take a gradual, phased approach to restoring output.
With natural gas trading at close to US$200 in per-barrel terms in Europe, the consensus among analysts is that oil demand globally would be boosted by a further half a percentage point as companies rush to secure any fuel that can be used as a substitute, from diesel to fuel oil to crude.
Murphy expects about 700,000 barrels a day in additional crude oil demand from Europe and Asia combined this winter due to the switch from natural gas to oil.
With the help of a wide WTI discount to Brent, US crude exports this month should reach 3.1 million to 3.2 million barrels per day, up from about 2.6 million last month, she said.
With the US also entering its winter soon, the increase in overseas demand would mean more competition for US refineries. Hurricane Ida caused a 30 million barrel loss in local supply, with some production only set to return next year.
CHIP CRUNCH: Apple’s woes show that even the king of the technology world is not immune from global shortages made worse by the COVID-19 pandemic Apple Inc is likely to slash its projected iPhone 13 production targets for this year by as many as 10 million units as prolonged chip shortages hit its flagship product, people with knowledge of the matter said. The company had expected to produce 90 million new iPhone models in the final three months of this year, but it is now telling manufacturing partners that the total would be lower because Broadcom Inc and Texas Instruments Inc are struggling to deliver enough components, the people said. Apple gets display parts from Texas Instruments, while Broadcom is its longtime supplier of wireless components. One Texas
Units of Intel Corp and Samsung Electronics Co are targeting to resume full operations of their Ho Chi Minh City plants by the end of next month, a move that could provide relief to global supply chains. Saigon Hi-Tech Park is helping its tenants, many of which are running at about 70 percent capacity, to operate fully next month, park deputy manager Le Bich Loan said in a phone interview. She did not elaborate on the steps the park is taking, particularly efforts at bringing back workers who fled to home provinces. The Ho Chi Minh City unit of Nidec Sankyo Corp,
EVA Airways Corp (長榮航空) and China Airlines Ltd (中華航空), the nation’s two major airlines, reported accelerated revenue growth in the third quarter compared with the previous two quarters, thanks to robust air cargo business. EVA Airways yesterday said sales for last quarter rose 40 percent year-on-year to NT$25.81 billion (US$917 million), compared with an increase of 25 percent in the second quarter and a fall of 35 percent in the first quarter. China Airlines said sales grew 39 percent to NT$34.6 billion in the third quarter, after gaining 10 percent in the second quarter and falling 14 percent in the first quarter. EVA
Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) is embarking on a recruitment drive to hire 200,000 workers in Shenzhen, China, as it ramps up production of the new iPhone 13 series, Chinese business news outlet Eastmoney.com reported. Hon Hai is seeking to recruit those heading back to the city after China’s seven-day National Day holiday, which began on Oct. 1, to help churn out the estimated 100,000 iPhone 13s produced on the site each day, the report said. Following last month’s global release of the iPhone 13, Hon Hai entered its traditional peak season, and workers at its Chinese production sites are said