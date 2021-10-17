The US dollar edged lower against a basket of major currencies on Friday, breaking its five-week winning streak, as global risk appetite rebounded, reducing demand for the safe-haven currency.
Global stock markets have rallied this week as fears about a stagflationary economy have been eased by forecast-beating corporate earnings in the US.
Unexpectedly strong US retail sales data for last month also boosted sentiment. Retail sales rose 0.7 percent last month, versus expectations of a 0.2 percent decline, helped in part by higher prices.
“The risk appetite here remains really, really strong for the time being,” said Boris Schlossberg, managing director of foreign exchange strategy at BK Asset Management.
“That’s helping the high beta currencies like the pound, the euro and the Aussie, simply because the market is feeling much more positive,” he said.
The US dollar index firmed after the retail sales data, but then trended lower and was down 0.2 percent for the week, after appreciating for the previous five weeks.
The US dollar was last down 0.1 percent at 93.95, after having hit a one-year high of 94.563 on Tuesday.
In Taipei, the New Taiwan dollar rose against the greenback, gaining NT$0.016 to close at NT$28.027, little changed from last week’s NT$28.046.
Sterling rose 0.69 percent to US$1.3765, its highest since Sept. 17, while the euro edged up 0.02 percent to US$1.1601 after touching US$1.1624 on Thursday for the first time since Sept. 4.
The risk-sensitive Australian dollar added 0.01 percent to US$0.7416, having climbed to US$0.7439 earlier in the session. The New Zealand dollar jumped 0.42 percent to US$0.7065, extending Thursday’s 1 percent surge.
The Japanese yen was the biggest loser, dropping to as low as ￥114.46 per US dollar, its weakest since October 2018.
The yen is a safe-haven currency and has been knocked by the rebound in sentiment including in Asia.
The US dollar was last up 0.42 percent against the yen at ￥114.15.
The greenback had rallied against its major peers since early last month on expectations the US central bank would tighten monetary policy more quickly than previously expected amid an improving economy and surging energy prices.
Minutes of the US Federal Reserve’s meeting last month confirmed this week that a tapering of stimulus is all but certain to start this year, although policymakers are sharply divided over inflation and what they should do about it.
Additional reporting by CNA, with staff writer
Units of Intel Corp and Samsung Electronics Co are targeting to resume full operations of their Ho Chi Minh City plants by the end of next month, a move that could provide relief to global supply chains. Saigon Hi-Tech Park is helping its tenants, many of which are running at about 70 percent capacity, to operate fully next month, park deputy manager Le Bich Loan said in a phone interview. She did not elaborate on the steps the park is taking, particularly efforts at bringing back workers who fled to home provinces. The Ho Chi Minh City unit of Nidec Sankyo Corp,
CHIP CRUNCH: Apple’s woes show that even the king of the technology world is not immune from global shortages made worse by the COVID-19 pandemic Apple Inc is likely to slash its projected iPhone 13 production targets for this year by as many as 10 million units as prolonged chip shortages hit its flagship product, people with knowledge of the matter said. The company had expected to produce 90 million new iPhone models in the final three months of this year, but it is now telling manufacturing partners that the total would be lower because Broadcom Inc and Texas Instruments Inc are struggling to deliver enough components, the people said. Apple gets display parts from Texas Instruments, while Broadcom is its longtime supplier of wireless components. One Texas
EVA Airways Corp (長榮航空) and China Airlines Ltd (中華航空), the nation’s two major airlines, reported accelerated revenue growth in the third quarter compared with the previous two quarters, thanks to robust air cargo business. EVA Airways yesterday said sales for last quarter rose 40 percent year-on-year to NT$25.81 billion (US$917 million), compared with an increase of 25 percent in the second quarter and a fall of 35 percent in the first quarter. China Airlines said sales grew 39 percent to NT$34.6 billion in the third quarter, after gaining 10 percent in the second quarter and falling 14 percent in the first quarter. EVA
Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) is embarking on a recruitment drive to hire 200,000 workers in Shenzhen, China, as it ramps up production of the new iPhone 13 series, Chinese business news outlet Eastmoney.com reported. Hon Hai is seeking to recruit those heading back to the city after China’s seven-day National Day holiday, which began on Oct. 1, to help churn out the estimated 100,000 iPhone 13s produced on the site each day, the report said. Following last month’s global release of the iPhone 13, Hon Hai entered its traditional peak season, and workers at its Chinese production sites are said