Asian markets extended a global rally on Friday on optimism for corporate earnings after a strong start to the reporting season, while traders cheered better-than-expected data indicating the US recovery remains on track, despite inflation concerns and the imminent end to cheap cash.
Central banks around the world are preparing to start — or in some cases have started — winding back the vast financial support put in place at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has helped economies rebound and pushed equities to record or multiyear highs.
Soaring prices, supply chain snarls and a brewing energy crisis caused by the reopening from lockdowns have put increasing pressure on finance chiefs to act sooner than they had expected to prevent inflation from getting out of control. That has put a brake on a market rally that had lasted for a year and a half.
However, traders have refound some of their mojo this week as strong earnings from banking giants fuel hopes for a standout round of reports.
The S&P 500 on Wall Street had its best day since March, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average and NASDAQ also saw big gains.
Asia followed suit, with Taipei rising more than 2 percent and Tokyo adding 1.8 percent.
The TAIEX rose 2.4 percent to 16,781.19 points, gaining 0.9 percent for the week.
Tokyo’s benchmark Nikkei 225 Index rose 1.8 percent on Friday, surging 3.6 percent weekly, while the TOPIX gained 1.9 percent to finish the week 3.2 percent higher.
The Shanghai Composite Index added 0.4 percent on Friday, but slipped 0.6 percent for the week.
Sydney’s S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.7 percent on Friday, ending the week up 0.6 percent.
Singapore’s Straits Times Index on Friday rose 0.3 percent, bringing its weekly gain to 1.9 percent.
The Hang Seng Index in Hong Kong jumped 1.5 percent, having reopened after two days off, taking its weekly gain to 2 percent.
Bangkok and Wellington dipped.
Investors are awaiting the US Federal Reserve’s next move as it plots an exit from its vast bond-buying monetary easing program, with next month or December seen as the beginning, while bets on an early next year interest rate hike are also building.
“We’re likely going to continue to see this elevated inflation and probably well into 2022,” Wealth Enhancement Group’s Nicole Webb said on Bloomberg Television.
Additional reporting by staff writer
Units of Intel Corp and Samsung Electronics Co are targeting to resume full operations of their Ho Chi Minh City plants by the end of next month, a move that could provide relief to global supply chains. Saigon Hi-Tech Park is helping its tenants, many of which are running at about 70 percent capacity, to operate fully next month, park deputy manager Le Bich Loan said in a phone interview. She did not elaborate on the steps the park is taking, particularly efforts at bringing back workers who fled to home provinces. The Ho Chi Minh City unit of Nidec Sankyo Corp,
CHIP CRUNCH: Apple’s woes show that even the king of the technology world is not immune from global shortages made worse by the COVID-19 pandemic Apple Inc is likely to slash its projected iPhone 13 production targets for this year by as many as 10 million units as prolonged chip shortages hit its flagship product, people with knowledge of the matter said. The company had expected to produce 90 million new iPhone models in the final three months of this year, but it is now telling manufacturing partners that the total would be lower because Broadcom Inc and Texas Instruments Inc are struggling to deliver enough components, the people said. Apple gets display parts from Texas Instruments, while Broadcom is its longtime supplier of wireless components. One Texas
EVA Airways Corp (長榮航空) and China Airlines Ltd (中華航空), the nation’s two major airlines, reported accelerated revenue growth in the third quarter compared with the previous two quarters, thanks to robust air cargo business. EVA Airways yesterday said sales for last quarter rose 40 percent year-on-year to NT$25.81 billion (US$917 million), compared with an increase of 25 percent in the second quarter and a fall of 35 percent in the first quarter. China Airlines said sales grew 39 percent to NT$34.6 billion in the third quarter, after gaining 10 percent in the second quarter and falling 14 percent in the first quarter. EVA
Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) is embarking on a recruitment drive to hire 200,000 workers in Shenzhen, China, as it ramps up production of the new iPhone 13 series, Chinese business news outlet Eastmoney.com reported. Hon Hai is seeking to recruit those heading back to the city after China’s seven-day National Day holiday, which began on Oct. 1, to help churn out the estimated 100,000 iPhone 13s produced on the site each day, the report said. Following last month’s global release of the iPhone 13, Hon Hai entered its traditional peak season, and workers at its Chinese production sites are said