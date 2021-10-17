Gold fell as US Treasury yields rebounded on improved risk appetite, while investors continued to weigh the outlook for stimulus following a hot inflation print.
European stocks and US futures advanced on Friday, bolstered by robust corporate earnings. US bond yields rose after three straight days of declines, causing non-interest bearing gold to sink through its 50-day moving average.
Gold for December delivery on Friday fell US$29.60 to US$1,768.30 an ounce, but still posted a 0.6 percent weekly increase.
US government data showed high inflation persisting in the world’s largest economy, causing 10-year Treasury yields to sink as traders considered how the US Federal Reserve would react.
“The market, as a snapshot of that, priced in increased stagflation fear,” said Marcus Garvey, head of metals strategy at Macquarie Group Ltd. “That inflation now will bring forward tightening, but the economy won’t handle it, and, therefore, it will be a very limited tightening cycle.”
Bank of America Corp chief executive officer Brian Moynihan joined fellow finance industry leaders, including Morgan Stanley chief executive officer James Gorman and Goldman Sachs Group Inc chief operating officer John Waldron, in predicting that inflation would stick around. Some Fed officials also are now less certain price pressures would prove transitory.
That has caused traders in a key corner of the US short-term rates market to bet the Fed would hike faster and more aggressively starting at the end of next year.
Whether the central bank takes action to curb inflation at the expense of employment would be crucial to gold’s performance over the next year.
Investors so far remain cautious. Exchange-traded funds cut their gold holdings for a fourth week running, according to an initial tally by Bloomberg.
Switzerland told its gold refineries to closely audit imports arriving from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), fearing reputational damage from trading in illicit bullion.
In a letter dated Monday seen by Bloomberg, the Swiss State Secretariat for Economic Affairs said refineries should ensure sufficient steps are taken to identify the true country of origin for all gold coming from the UAE.
He pointed to the high volume of imports coming from the state — set to account for 10 percent of Switzerland’s total this year.
Other metals:
‧Silver for December delivery on Friday fell US$0.13 to US$23.35 an ounce, up 2.7 percent weekly.
‧Copper for December deliver on Friday rose US$0.10 to US$4.73 a pound, surging 10 percent for the week.
Additional reporting by AP
Units of Intel Corp and Samsung Electronics Co are targeting to resume full operations of their Ho Chi Minh City plants by the end of next month, a move that could provide relief to global supply chains. Saigon Hi-Tech Park is helping its tenants, many of which are running at about 70 percent capacity, to operate fully next month, park deputy manager Le Bich Loan said in a phone interview. She did not elaborate on the steps the park is taking, particularly efforts at bringing back workers who fled to home provinces. The Ho Chi Minh City unit of Nidec Sankyo Corp,
CHIP CRUNCH: Apple’s woes show that even the king of the technology world is not immune from global shortages made worse by the COVID-19 pandemic Apple Inc is likely to slash its projected iPhone 13 production targets for this year by as many as 10 million units as prolonged chip shortages hit its flagship product, people with knowledge of the matter said. The company had expected to produce 90 million new iPhone models in the final three months of this year, but it is now telling manufacturing partners that the total would be lower because Broadcom Inc and Texas Instruments Inc are struggling to deliver enough components, the people said. Apple gets display parts from Texas Instruments, while Broadcom is its longtime supplier of wireless components. One Texas
EVA Airways Corp (長榮航空) and China Airlines Ltd (中華航空), the nation’s two major airlines, reported accelerated revenue growth in the third quarter compared with the previous two quarters, thanks to robust air cargo business. EVA Airways yesterday said sales for last quarter rose 40 percent year-on-year to NT$25.81 billion (US$917 million), compared with an increase of 25 percent in the second quarter and a fall of 35 percent in the first quarter. China Airlines said sales grew 39 percent to NT$34.6 billion in the third quarter, after gaining 10 percent in the second quarter and falling 14 percent in the first quarter. EVA
Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) is embarking on a recruitment drive to hire 200,000 workers in Shenzhen, China, as it ramps up production of the new iPhone 13 series, Chinese business news outlet Eastmoney.com reported. Hon Hai is seeking to recruit those heading back to the city after China’s seven-day National Day holiday, which began on Oct. 1, to help churn out the estimated 100,000 iPhone 13s produced on the site each day, the report said. Following last month’s global release of the iPhone 13, Hon Hai entered its traditional peak season, and workers at its Chinese production sites are said