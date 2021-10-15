The government “encourages” talks with the EU about inking a trade agreement, Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua (王美花) said yesterday.
“A trade deal would allow us to fight for better, closer and more flexible trade relations with the EU, and produce trusted supply chain partners,” Wang told the online EU Investment Forum in her keynote speech. “It would be a reward and an encouragement for investors.”
Despite the COVID-19 pandemic’s continuing effects in Taiwan and Europe, developments in Taiwan-EU trade in the past year are examples of successful Taiwan-EU cooperation, she said.
Photo: CNA
“Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA’s nacelle assembly plant in Taichung was successfully launched [last month], making it the first in the APEC region,” Wang said. “Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) signed a memorandum of understanding with automaker Stellantis NV [in May] to create the next generation of smart car components.”
Sectors in Taiwan and the EU that might cooperate include the Internet of Things, high-end medical devices, biotech and smart energy, she said.
“We have been holding bilateral trade talks on various topics and our goal is to take Taiwanese-European cooperation between companies to the next level,” she said.
Photo: Huang Pei-chun, Taipei Times
EU Directorate-General for Trade Director-General Sabine Weyand described Taiwan as a “key strategic partner.”
Although Taiwan and the EU are far apart geographically, they share a vision of “an open and interconnected world,” Weyand said.
A recent shortage in auto chips has reminded the world of the importance of supply chains and chips, she said.
Hopefully, Taiwan’s manufacturing prowess and Europe’s advanced chip technology can produce great results together, she said.
Digital transformation, renewable energy, energy storage and network security are other areas for potential cooperation between the two sides, she said.
With 450 million people, the EU is the biggest single market in the world, she said, adding that it guarantees free passage of people, capital and goods in the eurozone.
EUROPEAN PROGRAMS
The European Green Deal and the Digital Europe transition are opportunities for Taiwanese businesses to invest in Europe, she said.
The European Green Deal and Digital Europe represent estimated expenditure of NT$25 trillion (US$889.58 billion).
European officials have said that they provide great opportunities for Taiwanese firms to invest in Europe.
The InvestEU program from this year to 2027 is to provide 26 billion euros (US$30.17 billion) in loan guarantees, the officials said.
US crude futures on Friday topped US$80 a barrel for the first time since November 2014 as a global energy crisis boosts demand at a time when OPEC+ producers are keeping supplies tight. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) for November delivery popped above the key psychological level before pulling back and closing up 1.34 percent at US$79.35 a barrel, gaining 4.57 percent from a week earlier. Brent crude for December delivery increased 0.54 percent a barrel to US$82.39, up 3.92 percent from a week earlier. This week brought many indications that supplies would remain constrained: Saudi Aramco said a global natural gas shortage was
Units of Intel Corp and Samsung Electronics Co are targeting to resume full operations of their Ho Chi Minh City plants by the end of next month, a move that could provide relief to global supply chains. Saigon Hi-Tech Park is helping its tenants, many of which are running at about 70 percent capacity, to operate fully next month, park deputy manager Le Bich Loan said in a phone interview. She did not elaborate on the steps the park is taking, particularly efforts at bringing back workers who fled to home provinces. The Ho Chi Minh City unit of Nidec Sankyo Corp,
Down a dusty farm track in Chilean wine country, behind a wooden gate wrapped in chains, forestry experts are nursing a plantation of saplings whose bark holds the promise of potent vaccines. Quillay trees, technically known as Quillaja saponaria, are rare evergreens native to Chile that have long been used by the indigenous Mapuche people to make soap and medicine. In the past few years, they have also been used to make a highly successful vaccine against shingles and the world’s first malaria vaccine, as well as foaming agents for products in the food, beverage and mining industries. Now two saponin molecules,
CHIP CRUNCH: Apple’s woes show that even the king of the technology world is not immune from global shortages made worse by the COVID-19 pandemic Apple Inc is likely to slash its projected iPhone 13 production targets for this year by as many as 10 million units as prolonged chip shortages hit its flagship product, people with knowledge of the matter said. The company had expected to produce 90 million new iPhone models in the final three months of this year, but it is now telling manufacturing partners that the total would be lower because Broadcom Inc and Texas Instruments Inc are struggling to deliver enough components, the people said. Apple gets display parts from Texas Instruments, while Broadcom is its longtime supplier of wireless components. One Texas