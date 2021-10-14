The Philippine government has ordered Facebook Inc, Lazada Group and Sea Ltd’s Shopee to stop selling unregistered portable mobile phone transmitters, which local media said might be being used by politicians campaigning for elections in May next year.
The Philippine National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) said the sale of the equipment, which can send text messages to nearby mobile phones, contravenes a law on radio control, as well as an order prohibiting the use of portable cellular mobile repeaters.
The machines were being sold for as much as 3 million pesos (US$59,267) each in online shops, the Philippine Daily Inquirer reported on Sunday, saying that political groups could be secretly using them.
The online shops were ordered by the NTC to stop selling the device marketed as “Hitech SMS Blaster” and their representatives to appear before the commission on Oct. 27, according to the regulator’s order on Monday.
The equipment cannot be sold, bought or used except by the disaster management council and other authorized state agencies in times of emergency, NTC Deputy Commissioner Edgardo Cabarios said in a text message.
Earlier this month, the NTC ordered an investigation into emergency text blasts announcing the presidential bid of former Philippine senator Ferdinand Marcos Jr, the son of late dictator Ferdinand Marcos.
The Marcos campaign team on Wednesday last week said that it supports the probe, adding that the text blast happened when Ferdinand Marcos Jr filed his candidacy and suspects it was part of “demolition jobs” against him.
