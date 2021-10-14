The number of employees in the industrial and service sectors in August was up 0.36 percent month-on-month, as the job market began recovering from a local COVID-19 outbreak, but it has yet to fully recover, the Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics (DGBAS) said yesterday.
The data showed the addition of about 30,000 jobs in August that raised the overall number of employees to 8.09 million, as businesses in the service sector resumed normal operations, DGBAS Deputy Director Chen Hui-hsin (陳惠欣) told a news conference in Taipei.
Lower numbers of local COVID-19 infections enabled hospitality, recreational and non-school educational facilities to reopen their businesses at reduced capacity, Chen said.
Photo: Clare Cheng, Taipei Times
“The situation is improving, though still lagging behind what it was prior to the implementation of the level 3 COVID-19 alert in May,” she said.
Hotels and restaurants added about 13,000 more employees to their payrolls, while non-school educational, social welfare and health-related facilities each hired about 4,000 more workers, she added.
The accession rate — the number of new employees added to payrolls — picked up 0.24 percentage points to 3.04 percent, while the exit rate edged up 0.41 percentage points to 2.68 percent, the report showed.
The government has maintained some restrictions, such as keeping night clubs, dance halls and entertainment venues where people cannot maintain social distancing closed, despite only two local infections being reported this month.
Meanwhile, an uptick in wages also lent support to a recovery in the job market.
The nation’s average take-home pay grew 0.76 percent to NT$43,227 (US$1,536) in August, the report showed.
The pace of the increase is the fastest since 2008, Chen said, after hotels and restaurants raised employees’ compensation by 5.42 percent, leisure and entertainment businesses hiked wages by 5 percent, and other service providers raised wages by 3.31 percent on average.
However, total monthly wages including overtime and commission-based income declined 7.58 percent month-on-month to NT$51,169 in August after electronic component suppliers issued mid-year bonuses in July, pushing up the comparison base, the report showed.
Manufacturers of notebook computers and optical devices chose to pay mid-year bonuses in August, increasing their employees’ monthly wages by 19.06 percent, it showed.
In the first eight months of the year, average take-home pay in the nation increased 1.78 percent year-on-year to NT$42,990, while total compensation grew 2.41 percent to NT$57,579, the report showed.
The real gain in total wages stood at 0.15 percent after factoring in inflation, it showed.
THORNY ISSUE: TSMC said it absolutely would not hand client information to the US, while South Korea has expressed concern with the scope of the request The efforts of the administration of US President Joe Biden to untangle global chip supply snarls is facing resistance from lawmakers and executives in Taiwan and South Korea, complicating attempts to resolve the bottlenecks hurting industries from automobiles to consumer electronics. The US Department of Commerce late last month asked companies in the semiconductor supply chain to fill out questionnaires by Nov. 8 seeking information regarding the ongoing chip shortage. While the request is voluntary, US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo has told industry representatives that the White House might invoke the Defense Production Act or other tools to force their
US crude futures on Friday topped US$80 a barrel for the first time since November 2014 as a global energy crisis boosts demand at a time when OPEC+ producers are keeping supplies tight. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) for November delivery popped above the key psychological level before pulling back and closing up 1.34 percent at US$79.35 a barrel, gaining 4.57 percent from a week earlier. Brent crude for December delivery increased 0.54 percent a barrel to US$82.39, up 3.92 percent from a week earlier. This week brought many indications that supplies would remain constrained: Saudi Aramco said a global natural gas shortage was
Down a dusty farm track in Chilean wine country, behind a wooden gate wrapped in chains, forestry experts are nursing a plantation of saplings whose bark holds the promise of potent vaccines. Quillay trees, technically known as Quillaja saponaria, are rare evergreens native to Chile that have long been used by the indigenous Mapuche people to make soap and medicine. In the past few years, they have also been used to make a highly successful vaccine against shingles and the world’s first malaria vaccine, as well as foaming agents for products in the food, beverage and mining industries. Now two saponin molecules,
Units of Intel Corp and Samsung Electronics Co are targeting to resume full operations of their Ho Chi Minh City plants by the end of next month, a move that could provide relief to global supply chains. Saigon Hi-Tech Park is helping its tenants, many of which are running at about 70 percent capacity, to operate fully next month, park deputy manager Le Bich Loan said in a phone interview. She did not elaborate on the steps the park is taking, particularly efforts at bringing back workers who fled to home provinces. The Ho Chi Minh City unit of Nidec Sankyo Corp,