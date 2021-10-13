The global DRAM industry next year is expected to enter a new downcycle, with chip prices likely to decline 15 to 20 percent annually amid a supply glut, market researcher TrendForce Corp (集邦科技) said yesterday.
Major memorychip makers have conservatively expanded capacity — with the overall DRAM supply next year likely to grow 17.9 percent annually — but the growth in supply would still exceed an expected 16.3 percent growth in demand, given lackluster orders for products, especially smartphones, TrendForce said.
While demand for server DRAM chips is expected to rise 20 percent next year and demand for PC DRAM chips to rise more than 15 percent, demand for mobile DRAM chips could be as low as 15 percent — making it weaker than expected — after smartphone shipments only rise 3.5 percent to 1.4 billion units next year, TrendForce said.
Smartphones use 40 percent of the DRAM chips produced each year, but shortages of processors, driver ICs and other key components could cap their growth next year, it said.
Given such constraints, the world’s DRAM industry is projected to see flat growth next year, with overall revenue edging up only 0.3 percent from an estimated US$90 billion for this year, it added.
Based on TrendForce’s research, Samsung Electronics Co, the world’s biggest memorychip maker, is expected to increase its chip output by 19.6 percent next year by upgrading the technology on the production line at its Pyeongtaek campus.
SK Hynix Inc is to expand capacity by 17.7 percent by migrating to 1y-nanometer and 1z-nanometer technologies, while Micron Technology Inc is to boost capacity by 16.3 percent, TrendForce said.
In Taiwan, Nanya Technology Corp (南亞科技) and Winbond Electronics Corp (華邦電子) are to expand capacity a negligible amount, as Nanya’s new fab is to enter volume production in 2024 and Winbond’s new fab is to begin trial operations next year, it said.
THORNY ISSUE: TSMC said it absolutely would not hand client information to the US, while South Korea has expressed concern with the scope of the request The efforts of the administration of US President Joe Biden to untangle global chip supply snarls is facing resistance from lawmakers and executives in Taiwan and South Korea, complicating attempts to resolve the bottlenecks hurting industries from automobiles to consumer electronics. The US Department of Commerce late last month asked companies in the semiconductor supply chain to fill out questionnaires by Nov. 8 seeking information regarding the ongoing chip shortage. While the request is voluntary, US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo has told industry representatives that the White House might invoke the Defense Production Act or other tools to force their
US crude futures on Friday topped US$80 a barrel for the first time since November 2014 as a global energy crisis boosts demand at a time when OPEC+ producers are keeping supplies tight. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) for November delivery popped above the key psychological level before pulling back and closing up 1.34 percent at US$79.35 a barrel, gaining 4.57 percent from a week earlier. Brent crude for December delivery increased 0.54 percent a barrel to US$82.39, up 3.92 percent from a week earlier. This week brought many indications that supplies would remain constrained: Saudi Aramco said a global natural gas shortage was
Down a dusty farm track in Chilean wine country, behind a wooden gate wrapped in chains, forestry experts are nursing a plantation of saplings whose bark holds the promise of potent vaccines. Quillay trees, technically known as Quillaja saponaria, are rare evergreens native to Chile that have long been used by the indigenous Mapuche people to make soap and medicine. In the past few years, they have also been used to make a highly successful vaccine against shingles and the world’s first malaria vaccine, as well as foaming agents for products in the food, beverage and mining industries. Now two saponin molecules,
SHORT-LASTING: Despite conditions pointing toward a slowdown, chipmakers are suggesting that small profits are possible in a ‘chilly season’ next year Nanya Technology Corp (南亞科技) yesterday said that the memorychip industry is heading into a moderate correction period through early next year after a booming third quarter, during which its net profits almost quadrupled from a year earlier. The nation’s biggest DRAM chipmaker expects the latest downturn would be short-term on the back of a slim inventory of chip supplies and relatively robust demand from servers, commercial computers and high-end consumer electronics such as smart speakers and networking devices. However, an uneven supply of key components could cut into their growth, the chipmaker said. “This is not the winter for DRAM [companies],” Nanya