E-commerce company PChome Online Inc (網路家庭) on Sunday posted its highest September sales, driven by purchases of portable barbecue devices, especially electric grills, as many people celebrated the Mid-Autumn Festival at home last month.
Barbecuing is popular during the holiday in Taiwan, but most local city and county governments banned grilling in public spaces this year to prevent large gatherings due COVID-19 concerns.
Consolidated sales increased 18.56 percent year-on-year to NT$3.56 billion (US$126.9 million), the company said in a statement, adding that new phones launched by Apple Inc and Samsung Electronics Co stimulated demand and lent support to the company’s sales momentum.
Photo courtesy of PChome Online Inc
Nevertheless, on a monthly basis, sales dropped 8.2 percent, marking the retailer’s third consecutive month of decreasing monthly sales.
As consumers continue shifting to online purchases of household goods, food, computers and electronic devices amid the COVID-19 pandemic, PChome’s sales for last quarter reached a record high of NT$11.41 billion, up 10.65 percent from the previous quarter.
Cumulative sales in the first nine months totaled NT$34.63 billion, up 10.7 percent from the same period last year, company data showed.
The company did not provide sales guidance for this quarter, but said it is gearing up for the peak year-end shopping season, including the upcoming “Double 11” shopping event, to maintain its sales momentum.
The company plans to integrate group resources and launch special promotions on its various platforms to take advantage of the Quintuple Stimulus Voucher program and further spur revenue growth in the fourth quarter, it said.
PChome Online owns several subsidiaries, including the shopping platform PChome 24h Shopping, online auction site Ruten.com (露天拍賣), e-commerce start-up PChomestore Inc (商店街), fashion e-commerce platform MiTCH (覓去), travel e-commerce platform PChome Travel (網路家庭旅行社), mobile payment solution Pi Wallet (拍錢包) and electronic payment solution PChome InterPay (國際連), the company’s Web site shows.
THORNY ISSUE: TSMC said it absolutely would not hand client information to the US, while South Korea has expressed concern with the scope of the request The efforts of the administration of US President Joe Biden to untangle global chip supply snarls is facing resistance from lawmakers and executives in Taiwan and South Korea, complicating attempts to resolve the bottlenecks hurting industries from automobiles to consumer electronics. The US Department of Commerce late last month asked companies in the semiconductor supply chain to fill out questionnaires by Nov. 8 seeking information regarding the ongoing chip shortage. While the request is voluntary, US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo has told industry representatives that the White House might invoke the Defense Production Act or other tools to force their
PRODUCTION VALUE: An analyst said that shortages have become a ‘new normal,’ while foundry firms are inking long-term supply deals and collecting prepayments The production value in Taiwan’s semiconductor industry this year is expected to soar 31.8 percent from last year to NT$3.6 trillion (US$129 billion), outpacing 10.1 percent growth in the global semiconductor industry, market researcher the Market Intelligence and Consulting Institute (產業情報研究所) said yesterday. The Taipei-based researcher attributed the strong outlook for the local semiconductor industry to demand for chips used in notebook computers amid a COVID-19 pandemic-induced stay-at-home economy, as well as emerging applications from 5G and artificial intelligence to automotive electronics. Production in the foundry segment, a pillar of Taiwan’s semiconductor industry, is to expand 20 percent annually to NT$1.9 trillion,
US crude futures on Friday topped US$80 a barrel for the first time since November 2014 as a global energy crisis boosts demand at a time when OPEC+ producers are keeping supplies tight. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) for November delivery popped above the key psychological level before pulling back and closing up 1.34 percent at US$79.35 a barrel, gaining 4.57 percent from a week earlier. Brent crude for December delivery increased 0.54 percent a barrel to US$82.39, up 3.92 percent from a week earlier. This week brought many indications that supplies would remain constrained: Saudi Aramco said a global natural gas shortage was
Down a dusty farm track in Chilean wine country, behind a wooden gate wrapped in chains, forestry experts are nursing a plantation of saplings whose bark holds the promise of potent vaccines. Quillay trees, technically known as Quillaja saponaria, are rare evergreens native to Chile that have long been used by the indigenous Mapuche people to make soap and medicine. In the past few years, they have also been used to make a highly successful vaccine against shingles and the world’s first malaria vaccine, as well as foaming agents for products in the food, beverage and mining industries. Now two saponin molecules,