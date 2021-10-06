Electronics firms report revenues

By Angelica Oung / Staff reporter





Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) yesterday reported better-than-expected revenue for last month, with consolidated sales rising 46.41 percent from a month earlier and 25.6 percent from a year earlier to NT$585.7 billion (US$20.99 billion), the second-highest figure ever reported for the month of September.

That brought the iPhone assembler’s third-quarter revenue to NT$1.40 trillion, up 3.44 percent quarter-on-quarter and 8.8 percent from a year earlier.

Last quarter’s revenue was a record for the third quarter and beat analysts’ predictions, the world’s largest contract electronics maker said.

For the first nine months of the year, cumulative revenue totaled NT$4.10 trillion, up 22.58 percent from last year’s NT$3.35 trillion and a record for the period, company data showed.

Handset camera lens maker Largan Precision Co (大立光), also one of Apple Inc’s suppliers, posted sales of NT$4.17 billion for last month, up 4 percent from a month earlier, but down 19 percent from a year earlier.

Revenue for last quarter was NT$11.98 billion, up 18 percent quarter-on-quarter, but down 19 percent year-on-year, it said.

Combined revenue for the first three quarters was NT$33.91 billion, down 17 percent from a year earlier, Largan said.

Electronics maker Qisda Corp (佳世達) reported record sales last month, with revenue of NT$20.7 billion, up 16.5 percent from a month earlier and 5 percent from a year earlier, due to robust demand for LCD monitors and projectors.

Total revenue for the first nine months was NT$164.1 billion, up 21.9 percent year-on-year, it said.

Electronic components maker Lite-On Technology Corp’s (光寶科技) revenue rose 8 percent month-on-month to NT$14.61 billion last month, but was flat from a year earlier.

Cumulative sales from January to last month totaled NT$120.26 billion, up 10 percent year-on-year, it said.