Nanya posts first revenue decline in nearly a year

By Lisa Wang / Staff reporter





DRAM chipmaker Nanya Technology Corp (南亞科技) yesterday posted its first monthly decline in revenue in about a year, as prices and shipments began to slump amid faltering demand.

Revenue shrank 6.49 percent to NT$7.68 billion (US$275.6 million) last month, compared with NT$8.21 billion in August, the company said in a statement. On an annual basis, revenue surged 38.4 percent from NT$5.55 billion.

Shipments and chip prices both dropped to low-single digits last month from August, the New Taipei City-based chipmaker said.

Nanya Technology Corp’s logo is pictured at the company’s headquarters in New Taipei City in an undated photograph. Photo: Grace Hung, Taipei Times

During the quarter ending Sept. 30, Nanya Technology amassed NT$23.84 billion in revenue, up 5.3 percent from NT$22.64 billion in the second quarter. That largely matched the company’s expectations as it estimated in July that revenue to grow quarter-on-quarter in the third and fourth quarters.

The company’s revenue expanded dramatically by 55.61 percent from NT$15.32 billion in the third quarter last year, making last quarter’s figure the highest in about three years.

Nanya Technology in July presented a positive outlook for DRAM prices in the second half of this year, on the back of resilient demand for servers, computers for enterprises, consumer electronics such as TVs, wearable devices and high-end smartphones.

However, market researcher TrendForce Corp (集邦科技) has seen signs of a slowdown. It said the average selling price of DRAM chips could fall between 3 and 8 percent sequentially in the final quarter of this year, due to excessive inventory and sluggish demand.

Separately, wafer probing service provider Chunghwa Precision Test Technology Co (CHPT, 中華精測) on Sunday posted a sequential growth of 5.7 percent in revenue last quarter to NT$1.11 billion from NT$1.06 billion.

The company said last quarter’s revenue fell 7.7 percent from NT$1.2 billion one year earlier, in line with its expectations.

CHPT in July forecast its revenue to grow each quarter of this year due to an increase in shipments of 5G smartphones and other devices.