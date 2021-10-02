China Evergrande Group’s financial woes have spilled over to Sweden, with a unit of the company’s electric vehicle (EV) arm in talks to find new backers after cutting 300 jobs.
“I’m acting as if things won’t be working out with Evergrande,” Stefan Tilk, the CEO of National Electric Vehicle Sweden AB, also known as NEVS, said in an interview. “Therefore we have entered discussions with new intended owners or project financiers.”
He declined to name them, citing non-disclosure agreements.
Photo: Bloomberg
Chinese property developer Evergrande is battling to stay afloat as it contends with more than US$300 billion in liabilities. The fallout has rippled through China’s economy and global financial markets, and its Hong Kong-listed EV arm is also facing a battle for survival.
Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group Ltd (NEV) has missed salary payments to some employees, fallen behind on paying suppliers and even stopped free lunches for workers at its research center. As recently as April, it was valued at more than the Ford Motor Co, before a precipitous decline that wiped out almost US$83 billion in market cap.
NEVS in August gave termination notices to nearly half its 670 workers at the former Saab factory in Trollhattan. There is “no major activity” in the plant, Tilk said.
“The Evergrande situation triggered the decision,” he said. “These are things I had wanted to do for some time, but now it became necessary, given that Evergrande no longer can finance us.”
Tilk said his unit still has money to pay its workers. “I can’t give an exact date, but we can still manage,” he said. “We are talking beyond a few months.”
Evergrande NEV last week warned of a “serious shortage of funds,” making it likely to miss its delayed target of starting mass production next year. The closest the public has come to seeing the cars is the nine models it had on display at flashy exhibit at April’s Shanghai auto show.
As NEVS has a license to manufacture vehicles in China, and a factory in Tianjin, Tilk is resting his hopes on the company being able to play a key role in Evergrande’s ambition to bring a car to market.
“If there’s an asset they own outside of China that they care about, it’s NEVS,” Tilk said. “We are an essential piece of the puzzle for them to be able to manage their venture. The question mark is whether they have enough funds, stakeholders, if they’ll be able to invest further. I don’t know.”
NEVS was founded in 2012 and bought Saab’s assets out of bankruptcy, before running into financial difficulties of its own. It put production of its Saab 9-3 on hold in 2014 before entering into debt reorganization that lasted almost a year.
Evergrande first invested in the company in early 2019 through its EV arm, before lifting its stake later that year.
The deal was part of an acquisition spree by Evergrande founder Xu Jiayin (許家印) as he embarked on an ambitious push to overtake Elon Musk’s Tesla Inc. as the world’s biggest EV maker — a goal that is looking increasingly unreachable as he struggles to rescue his debt-laden empire.
Sanofi does not plan to pursue the development of a messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccine against COVID-19 because the shot will come too late to market. The French pharmaceutical giant, which has lagged rivals in deploying the technology behind some of the world’s top-selling COVID-19 shots, made the decision despite positive results at phase 1 and 2 trials. Carrying on with the development “wouldn’t address an immediate public health need, because the product would arrive too late on the market,” a spokesperson said. “Sanofi is focusing therefore on a recombinant protein candidate to address the needs of a booster vaccine.” The French drugmaker is
ELECTRICITY OUTAGES: Taiwanese firms are concerned about a potential shortage of raw materials and chemicals if suppliers are affected by the power cuts in China Local printed circuit board (PCB) manufacturers are worried that power cuts in China will reduce factory utilization and throttle revenue growth as the industry enters its peak season, the Taiwan Printed Circuit Association (台灣電路板協會) said yesterday. The warning came as association members expect to be affected by power rationing in China, which has ordered factories to halt operations for seven to 10 days. Apple Inc supplier Unimicron Technology Corp (欣興電子) on Monday said that its factories in Suzhou and Kunshan in Jiangsu Province were told to stop production from midday on Sunday through tomorrow. The two cities are manufacturing hubs for Taiwanese PCB
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the world’s top chipmaker, would not give the US Department of Commerce confidential customer information, majority stakeholder the National Development Fund (國發基金) said yesterday. National Development Council (NDC) Minister Kung Ming-hsin (龔明鑫), who oversees the fund and is a TSMC board director, told legislators at the Legislative Yuan in Taipei that although the chipmaker could provide the industry more insight into chip shortages during its quarterly board meeting, it is bound by confidentiality agreements not to disclose sensitive details. US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo on Thursday last week said that her agency was asking chip
Every morning, Sam Josti logged on from her home in the US to teach children halfway around the world, just one of thousands of foreign-language tutors giving Chinese students a rare window into Western culture. However, tutors like Massachusetts-based Josti have taken a sharp financial hit after Beijing’s harsh crackdown on extracurricular classes pulled the blinds down over the outside world for Chinese students. Foreign-language teaching firms had long tapped into a vast demand for English in China, where armies of parents are eager to get their children ahead in a cutthroat education system in which a single exam can determine a