Loan rates grow as banks defy rules

By Kao Shih-ching / Staff reporter





Mortgates at local banks grew at a slower rate in August than in July, as demand slowed due to the implementation of new tax policies and flat housing transactions, Financial Supervisory Commission data showed yesterday.

Mortgages posted monthly growth of NT$29.5 billion (US$1.06 billion) in August from a month earlier to NT$8.44 trillion, although growth was 31 percent lower than an increase of NT$43.2 billion in July, the second-slowest monthly growth this year, the data showed.

The lower growth in mortgages was likely due to amendments of the Income Tax Act (所得稅法), which impose higher tax rates on gains from property sales within five years of purchase, the commission said. The amendments took effect on July 1, curbing real-estate speculation, it said.

The central bank’s tightening of credit controls over mortgage loans could weigh on new housing loan growth, the commission said.

The commission also said on Thursday that it warned local banks not to contravene the central bank’s credit controls, after spotting several common breaches among banks during an inspection of 10 local banks earlier this year.

Some banks that provided favorable conditions to clients who had taken out multiple mortgages told the commission that they did so because the clients claimed that the new houses were for their own use; however, the commission said that it was unlikely that a person would live in multiple houses, and the lenders should have been more careful.

Some borrowers bought and sold properties within a short period, indicating property speculation, although some lenders regardless failed to ask the borrowers about the purposes for the loans and did not apply a risk control mechanism, the commission said.

Some banks allowed borrowers to use insurance polices that were owned by others as collateral for loans to buy luxury houses, offering loans worth more than 60 percent of the value of the houses, contravening a rule that the loan-to-value ratio for luxury houses be lower than 60 percent, it said.

For clients who took loans to buy land, some banks did not request that the borrowers develop vacant land as planned, it said.