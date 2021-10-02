Mortgates at local banks grew at a slower rate in August than in July, as demand slowed due to the implementation of new tax policies and flat housing transactions, Financial Supervisory Commission data showed yesterday.
Mortgages posted monthly growth of NT$29.5 billion (US$1.06 billion) in August from a month earlier to NT$8.44 trillion, although growth was 31 percent lower than an increase of NT$43.2 billion in July, the second-slowest monthly growth this year, the data showed.
The lower growth in mortgages was likely due to amendments of the Income Tax Act (所得稅法), which impose higher tax rates on gains from property sales within five years of purchase, the commission said. The amendments took effect on July 1, curbing real-estate speculation, it said.
The central bank’s tightening of credit controls over mortgage loans could weigh on new housing loan growth, the commission said.
The commission also said on Thursday that it warned local banks not to contravene the central bank’s credit controls, after spotting several common breaches among banks during an inspection of 10 local banks earlier this year.
Some banks that provided favorable conditions to clients who had taken out multiple mortgages told the commission that they did so because the clients claimed that the new houses were for their own use; however, the commission said that it was unlikely that a person would live in multiple houses, and the lenders should have been more careful.
Some borrowers bought and sold properties within a short period, indicating property speculation, although some lenders regardless failed to ask the borrowers about the purposes for the loans and did not apply a risk control mechanism, the commission said.
Some banks allowed borrowers to use insurance polices that were owned by others as collateral for loans to buy luxury houses, offering loans worth more than 60 percent of the value of the houses, contravening a rule that the loan-to-value ratio for luxury houses be lower than 60 percent, it said.
For clients who took loans to buy land, some banks did not request that the borrowers develop vacant land as planned, it said.
Sanofi does not plan to pursue the development of a messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccine against COVID-19 because the shot will come too late to market. The French pharmaceutical giant, which has lagged rivals in deploying the technology behind some of the world’s top-selling COVID-19 shots, made the decision despite positive results at phase 1 and 2 trials. Carrying on with the development “wouldn’t address an immediate public health need, because the product would arrive too late on the market,” a spokesperson said. “Sanofi is focusing therefore on a recombinant protein candidate to address the needs of a booster vaccine.” The French drugmaker is
ELECTRICITY OUTAGES: Taiwanese firms are concerned about a potential shortage of raw materials and chemicals if suppliers are affected by the power cuts in China Local printed circuit board (PCB) manufacturers are worried that power cuts in China will reduce factory utilization and throttle revenue growth as the industry enters its peak season, the Taiwan Printed Circuit Association (台灣電路板協會) said yesterday. The warning came as association members expect to be affected by power rationing in China, which has ordered factories to halt operations for seven to 10 days. Apple Inc supplier Unimicron Technology Corp (欣興電子) on Monday said that its factories in Suzhou and Kunshan in Jiangsu Province were told to stop production from midday on Sunday through tomorrow. The two cities are manufacturing hubs for Taiwanese PCB
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the world’s top chipmaker, would not give the US Department of Commerce confidential customer information, majority stakeholder the National Development Fund (國發基金) said yesterday. National Development Council (NDC) Minister Kung Ming-hsin (龔明鑫), who oversees the fund and is a TSMC board director, told legislators at the Legislative Yuan in Taipei that although the chipmaker could provide the industry more insight into chip shortages during its quarterly board meeting, it is bound by confidentiality agreements not to disclose sensitive details. US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo on Thursday last week said that her agency was asking chip
Every morning, Sam Josti logged on from her home in the US to teach children halfway around the world, just one of thousands of foreign-language tutors giving Chinese students a rare window into Western culture. However, tutors like Massachusetts-based Josti have taken a sharp financial hit after Beijing’s harsh crackdown on extracurricular classes pulled the blinds down over the outside world for Chinese students. Foreign-language teaching firms had long tapped into a vast demand for English in China, where armies of parents are eager to get their children ahead in a cutthroat education system in which a single exam can determine a