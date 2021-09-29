INVESTMENT
Fintech investment rises
Taiwan’s financial institutions last year invested NT$18.21 billion (US$655.39 million) in financial technology (fintech), up 10.25 percent from NT$16.52 billion in 2019, the Financial Supervisory Commission said yesterday. Last year’s figure comprised NT$14.16 billion from banks, NT$1.16 billion from securities and futures brokerages, NT$2.62 billion from insurance companies and NT$270 million from other financial institutions, the commission said. This year, fintech investment is expected to increase 29 percent to NT$23.5 billion, including NT$17.45 billion from banks, NT$2.36 billion from securities and futures brokerages and NT$2.96 billion from insurance companies, the commission added.
SEMICONDUCTORS
Vanguard to issue bonds
Vanguard International Semiconductor Co (世界先進) yesterday said it is to issue NT$5 billion in unsecured corporate bonds to finance its capacity expansion plans and environmental protection-related capital expenditures. The five-year bonds include NT$4.3 billion in tranche A with a fixed coupon rate of 0.57 percent and NT$700 million in tranche B with a fixed coupon rate of 0.52 percent, the Hsinchu-based chipmaker said in a regulatory finding. Vanguard said the corporate bonds would be issued through a public offering by underwriters, with KGI Securities Co (凱基證券) as the lead underwriter. The issuance date is Wednesday next week, the firm added.
NUTS AND BOLTS
OFCO planning share sale
OFCO Industrial Corp (久陽精密) yesterday said it plans to sell shares to strategic investors via a private placement, as the maker of nuts and bolts aims to increase capital. The company’s shareholders approved a plan to issue a maximum of 15 million new common shares for the private placement, it said in a filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange. Proceeds from the private placement would be used to repay loans and bolster the company’s working capital, the filing said. OFCO reported NT$2.31 billion in revenue in the first eight months of the year, up 168.7 percent year-on-year, which it attributed to increasing orders from Europe amid the EU’s ongoing anti-dumping investigation into Chinese goods.
PLASTICS
Asia Polymer’s profit spikes
Plastic materials maker Asia Polymer Corp (亞聚) yesterday reported net profit of NT$269 million for last month, up 352.14 percent from a year earlier, and revenue of NT$788 million, an annual increase of 93.26 percent. Earnings per share were NT$0.45, the firm said in a regulatory filing. The firm mainly produces low-density polyethylene and ethylene vinyl acetate (EVA) copolymer resins. It is a major beneficiary of the increase in demand for EVA for solar panels in China and footwear products in Western countries. In the first half of the year, it reported net profit of NT$1.48 billion, up 302 percent year-on-year, with earnings per share of NT$2.54.
ENERGY
TCC to invest NT$5.5bn
Taiwan Cement Corp (TCC, 台灣水泥) on Monday said it plans to invest in renewable energy projects by setting up large energy storage systems at its factory in Yilan County’s Suao Township (蘇澳) and at the Hualien Hoping Industrial Park (花蓮和平工業區). The company plans to invest NT$5.5 billion in the new projects, it said in a filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange. The energy storage systems would be backups and help stabilize the power grid, the firm said.
Alphabet Inc’s Google on Tuesday announced plans to buy a New York office building for US$2.1 billion, confirming its push into the US’ largest city despite the COVID-19 teleworking trend. This is the largest real-estate purchase in the US for an office building since the beginning of the global spread of COVID-19, the Wall Street Journal quoted Real Capital Analytics as saying. Google already rents the premises in Manhattan, which are located on the site of a former railroad terminal in the Hudson Square neighborhood. The Silicon Valley giant envisions a campus with a total surface area of 160,000m2 by mid-2023
‘CORE VALUES’: The contract chipmaker did not specify why the employees were dismissed, but media reports said they had leaked information about customer orders Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) has fired seven of its employees for violating the company’s “core values,” the world’s largest contract chipmaker said yesterday. While the company did not disclose exactly why it fired the seven employees, local media reports earlier in the day said that the employees had leaked confidential information about customer orders. In a statement, the company said that it fired the seven at once, adding that it released an internal notice last week to inform the entire company of the move ahead of the four-day Mid-Autumn Festival holilday, which ended on Tuesday. TSMC said it fired the seven
MILD ADJUSTMENT: Two previous efforts failed to curtail mortgage financing, although the new measures should not affect property prices, the central bank governor said The central bank yesterday tightened credit controls for second-home mortgages in specific areas and purchases of plots of land, especially in industrial parks. However, the nation’s top monetary policymaker kept its policy rate at a record-low 1.125 percent for the sixth consecutive quarter, despite revising up its GDP growth forecast for this year from 5.08 percent to 5.75 percent. “Board members factored in economic uncertainty at home and around the world,” central bank Governor Yang Chin-long (楊金龍) said, adding that growing inflationary pressure was a temporary phenomenon induced by bad weather and a low base effect for oil prices. International fuel price increases
DOWNCYCLE: Most buyers are wary about placing new orders, and although the decline could also be as little as 3%, it would be the first drop since the start of the year The average selling price of DRAM chips next quarter is expected to decline by up to 8 percent quarter-on-quarter, with memory chips used in notebook computers and consumer electronics seeing the steepest decline due to excess inventory and a shortage of components, market researcher TrendForce Corp (集邦科技) said yesterday. That means the DRAM industry is entering a new downcycle after experiencing a boom for three quarters, the longest uptrend in the history of the industry. The Taipei-based researcher said it expects the balance between supply and demand to begin tilting toward a surplus in the final quarter of this year. Most DRAM