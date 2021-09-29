Taiwan Business Quick Take

Staff writer





INVESTMENT

Fintech investment rises

Taiwan’s financial institutions last year invested NT$18.21 billion (US$655.39 million) in financial technology (fintech), up 10.25 percent from NT$16.52 billion in 2019, the Financial Supervisory Commission said yesterday. Last year’s figure comprised NT$14.16 billion from banks, NT$1.16 billion from securities and futures brokerages, NT$2.62 billion from insurance companies and NT$270 million from other financial institutions, the commission said. This year, fintech investment is expected to increase 29 percent to NT$23.5 billion, including NT$17.45 billion from banks, NT$2.36 billion from securities and futures brokerages and NT$2.96 billion from insurance companies, the commission added.

SEMICONDUCTORS

Vanguard to issue bonds

Vanguard International Semiconductor Co (世界先進) yesterday said it is to issue NT$5 billion in unsecured corporate bonds to finance its capacity expansion plans and environmental protection-related capital expenditures. The five-year bonds include NT$4.3 billion in tranche A with a fixed coupon rate of 0.57 percent and NT$700 million in tranche B with a fixed coupon rate of 0.52 percent, the Hsinchu-based chipmaker said in a regulatory finding. Vanguard said the corporate bonds would be issued through a public offering by underwriters, with KGI Securities Co (凱基證券) as the lead underwriter. The issuance date is Wednesday next week, the firm added.

NUTS AND BOLTS

OFCO planning share sale

OFCO Industrial Corp (久陽精密) yesterday said it plans to sell shares to strategic investors via a private placement, as the maker of nuts and bolts aims to increase capital. The company’s shareholders approved a plan to issue a maximum of 15 million new common shares for the private placement, it said in a filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange. Proceeds from the private placement would be used to repay loans and bolster the company’s working capital, the filing said. OFCO reported NT$2.31 billion in revenue in the first eight months of the year, up 168.7 percent year-on-year, which it attributed to increasing orders from Europe amid the EU’s ongoing anti-dumping investigation into Chinese goods.

PLASTICS

Asia Polymer’s profit spikes

Plastic materials maker Asia Polymer Corp (亞聚) yesterday reported net profit of NT$269 million for last month, up 352.14 percent from a year earlier, and revenue of NT$788 million, an annual increase of 93.26 percent. Earnings per share were NT$0.45, the firm said in a regulatory filing. The firm mainly produces low-density polyethylene and ethylene vinyl acetate (EVA) copolymer resins. It is a major beneficiary of the increase in demand for EVA for solar panels in China and footwear products in Western countries. In the first half of the year, it reported net profit of NT$1.48 billion, up 302 percent year-on-year, with earnings per share of NT$2.54.

ENERGY

TCC to invest NT$5.5bn

Taiwan Cement Corp (TCC, 台灣水泥) on Monday said it plans to invest in renewable energy projects by setting up large energy storage systems at its factory in Yilan County’s Suao Township (蘇澳) and at the Hualien Hoping Industrial Park (花蓮和平工業區). The company plans to invest NT$5.5 billion in the new projects, it said in a filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange. The energy storage systems would be backups and help stabilize the power grid, the firm said.